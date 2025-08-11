FDA and USDA propose update to orange juice standards to aid US growers
The Food and Drug Administration and Department of Agriculture have jointly proposed revisions to the standard of identity for pasteurized orange juice. The proposed rule would lower the minimum Brix level — the measure of dissolved sugars — from 10.5% to 10%, aligning regulations with the natural sugar content of American-grown oranges.
This change aims to reduce regulatory barriers that have challenged domestic citrus producers for decades, helping decrease reliance on imported orange juice to meet existing standards. The FDA estimates the update could save orange juice manufacturers over $50 million annually and strengthen domestic supply chains.
FDA commissioner Marty Makary states the revision cuts red tape while maintaining the taste of orange juice. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins highlights the proposal as a significant relief for growers facing climate-related hardships and outdated regulations.
Senators Ashley Moody and Rick Scott endorse the proposal, crediting the administration’s action for supporting Florida’s citrus industry amid ongoing challenges like citrus greening and severe weather events.
Industry groups, including Florida Citrus Mutual and state farm bureaus from Florida, Texas, and California, have expressed support, emphasizing the rule’s role in sustaining the competitiveness and resilience of the U.S. citrus sector.
The FDA notes this proposal is part of a broader review of over 250 standards of identity to ensure rules reflect current science and consumer needs.