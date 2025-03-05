WHO recommends choosing potassium salt to lower sodium intake and cut disease risk
The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced a new guideline to reduce global salt consumption, addressing for the first time that replacing table salt or sea salt with potassium salt is a safe and effective way to reduce sodium intake.
Previous research warns that people consume 4.3 g of sodium per day on average, which is double the WHO recommendation of less than 2 g of sodium per day, or about 5 g of salt per day.
High sodium consumption increases the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. In addition, too much sodium is associated with reduced kidney function and an increased risk of stomach cancer.
Potassium salt as a healthy alternative
Potassium is a mineral that counteracts the negative effects of sodium by lowering blood pressure and supporting the normal functioning of the nervous system and muscles.
In potassium salt, part of the sodium chloride has been replaced by potassium chloride — for example, in a ratio of 70% potassium salt to 30% sodium salt.
In addition to switching to potassium salt, there are other ways to reduce salt intake without compromising on taste, highlights Jozo. The use of fresh and unprocessed products is essential, as about 75% of our salt intake comes from processed foods such as bread, cold cuts, sauces, soups, and cheese.
Additionally, herbs and spices, such as garlic and pepper, can be used to give dishes extra flavor.
Previously, an Indonesia study found that switching current table salt to a low-sodium potassium-rich salt substitute would prevent a substantial disease burden in the country. This would result in an additional 24.6 million health-adjusted life years over the population’s lifetime.
Last August, the US Food and Drug Administration announced new goals to further slash sodium levels in commercially packaged and processed foods by 20% in phase two of its voluntary sodium reduction targets. While acknowledging that progress was made in the program’s first phase, health advocacy groups still maintain that the targets could have been “more ambitious.”