Sainsbury’s tackles plastic waste with paper-based avocado packaging rollout
Sainsbury’s has swapped plastic for paper in its own-brand twin-pack avocado packaging — a move the UK retailer says will eventually save 20.2 million pieces of plastic a year once fully launched. The trials have commenced in 77 Sainsbury’s stores, with a wider rollout expected later this year.
The avocados are packaged in plastic-free packaging of paper with bamboo netting, that is “fully recyclable at curbside,” according to Sainsbury’s.
The innovation is part of the supermarket chain’s broader strategy to reduce plastic usage. It follows the recent launch of a vacuum-packed alternative for packaging its fresh lamb mince range.
Claire Hughes, director of Product and Innovation, says: “Switching to paper packaging across our Ripe & Ready Avocados twin pack is one of the many steps we are taking to fulfill our commitment toward a greener future.”
“The initiative reflects our continuous efforts to help develop more sustainable and innovative packaging solutions and we’re excited for our customers to try out the new packaging in-store.”
The new packaging twin pack is available on Sainsbury’s discount program Nectar Prices for £1.35 (US$1.64) in supermarkets and online until January 25.
Cracking down on plastic waste
Efforts to reduce plastic waste are underway in the F&B industry, with companies investigating the use of plastic packaging in stores. A recent study by UK paper packaging firm DS Smith revealed that over half of UK food and beverages are packed in “unnecessary plastic.”
The analysis included 1500 supermarket groceries and conducted a “basket analysis” of regularly purchased products. Findings revealed that processed foods, including ready-meals and meal kits (90%), were responsible for most of the plastic packaging, followed by bread, rice and cereals (89%); dairy products (83%); and meat and fish (80%).
However, companies face some barriers to switching from plastic, as 39% of the retailers and FMCG businesses surveyed expressed concerns over consumers not accepting changes to packaging. Moreover, two in five said that the cost of raw material is the main deterrent in switching to sustainable packaging.
Sainsbury’s efforts at tackling plastic waste include replacing plastic with cardboard punnets across its Taste the Difference berries and cherries last year. The company says the switch will help it save over 160 metric tons of plastic per year.
The supermarket chain also states that transitioning to cardboard mushroom punnets helped it save nearly 775 metric tons of plastic each year.
Meanwhile, Singapore-based beverage brand Yeo’s unveiled recycled packaging for its Fortune Cat packaging designs and sustainable packaging supplier Yangi launched its fiber-based food tray to replace traditional plastic trays used in ready meals.