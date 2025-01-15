“Enduring and sought-after”: Vanilla remains the go-to global flavor for diverse innovation
Historically known as the “queen of flavors” within the F&B industry, vanilla has been consistently popular with food innovators over the years and remains a go-to ingredient today. Vanilla’s flexibility as a standalone and complementary ingredient that pairs well with other flavors, helps mask off-notes in plant-based solutions, offers a clean label and perceived health benefits, are some of the key characteristics that secure its long-lasting appeal.
Food Ingredients First speaks to two key players in the vanilla space — Prova and ADM — for the latest consumer trends and market dynamics influencing the industry and why versatile vanilla remains a cornerstone of flavor innovation.
“The growth of the F&B industry, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, is a major contributor to the rising demand for vanilla. The confectionery and bakery sectors, which rely heavily on vanilla for flavoring a wide range of products like cakes, cookies, and chocolates, continue to grow,” explains Leila De Sacy, head of market intelligence at Prova.
“The surge in the home baking trend, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, also drives the demand as more people are experimenting with recipes that require vanilla extract. Besides, the increasing popularity of gourmet foods, premium ice creams, and artisanal products has led to greater utilization of high-quality vanilla.”
“Vanilla is also an essential part of the beverage industry, as it is a common addition to coffee beverages and benefits from the rising trend of flavored lattes to cold brews. Another key driver is the consumer’s increasing awareness of the health benefits of natural flavors, which is driving the demand for natural vanilla.”
Regional flavors
Marie Le Beller, senior product manager at Prova, highlights how the company sources vanilla from distinct regions, offering varieties such as the Madagascar Bourbon Planifolia, the Planifolia varieties from Uganda and Tanzania and the Tahitensis variety from Papua New Guinea.
“Each origin imparts unique flavor profiles, enabling tailored solutions for diverse product categories,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Vanilla’s versatility lies in its ability to cater to a wide array of applications, thanks to its diverse forms, origins and technological adaptability. Our vanilla solutions are available in various formats, including liquid, powder (spray-dried) and cocoa butter carrier forms, which allow manufacturers and brands to seamlessly integrate vanilla into their specific production processes. This flexibility ensures that the desired flavor intensity and functionality are consistently achieved.”
Prova’s advanced technologies enhance application-specific compatibility, whether for water-, milk-, or fat-soluble systems. This makes its vanilla solutions ideal for a wide range of products, including baked goods, chocolates, and dairy applications.
“Additionally, we offer flavors with varying profiles to meet specific market or consumer preferences. What truly sets our vanilla apart is the commitment to meeting rigorous certifications, including halal and sustainability standards,” Le Beller says.
“These certifications not only ensure global market compliance but also align with our customers’ ethical and cultural values, adding further value to their offerings.”
Diversified sourcing drives versatility
Travis Green, VP of Global Vanilla at ADM, agrees that vanilla’s versatility is unmatched in the world of flavors. It provides manufacturers and brands with endless possibilities to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences. The natural variations in flavor profiles based on regional sourcing give manufacturers the ability to craft differentiated products that stand out in competitive markets.
“Through diversified sourcing, we provide this versatility. For example, Madagascan vanilla delivers the classic bourbon and raisin notes consumers widely recognize, while Ugandan vanilla adds creamy and balsamic nuances. Indonesian beans offer a smoky, woody profile that pairs excellently with chocolate or dairy-based products, and Papua New Guinea vanilla provides floral, fruity and marshmallow-like characteristics ideal for desserts and nutrition bars,” he tells us.
“ADM stands out in its approach to vanilla by offering a broad portfolio of solutions that meet diverse consumer and industry needs. Our vanilla solutions library includes organic, fair trade, non-GMO and alcohol-free beans, powders, pastes, seeds, extracts and flavors. Claims like “organic” and “fair trade” are highly sought-after by consumers, supporting clean label targets and demands.”
The sensory experience
Green explains how vanilla’s versatility enables the company to support overall sensory appeal, amplifying creaminess or masking unwanted off-notes. This is particularly advantageous for products like plant-based dairy alternatives or high-protein snacks, where maintaining an authentic sensory experience is essential.
“While vanilla flavor profiles inherently add a perception of mouthfeel, augmentation with natural flavor modulation technology such as TasteSpark Mouthfeel can further create indulgent and rich flavor experiences. Our TasteSpark technology can also help vanilla flavor profiles shine through in applications where sugar is being replaced or reduced, giving the perception of rounded mouthfeel and helping to rebalance the flavor elements in such modified formulations.”
In terms of vanilla trends and applications, Green notes that it remains one of the most enduring and sought-after flavors globally, driven by its nostalgic appeal, clean label perception and ability to pair seamlessly with traditional and emerging flavor trends.
“Vanilla’s association with warmth, indulgence and familiarity makes it a staple for comfort-driven products, while its versatility allows it to be featured in modern, sophisticated pairings.”
“Current trends reveal a growing demand for vanilla in applications that extend beyond sweet treats. For example, vanilla is increasingly used in savory dishes, pairing well with spices like cardamom and nutmeg and complementing complex sauces. It also finds a place in beverages like plant-based dairy alternatives, lattes and sparkling waters, where it can soften acidity and improve mouthfeel,” Green continues.
“Additionally, vanilla’s ability to combine with other trending flavors adds to its allure. It harmonizes with floral notes like lavender and hibiscus for elevated dessert and beverage profiles and it balances earthy flavors like matcha or turmeric in teas and frozen treats.”
Moreover, consumer trends show a growing preference for natural, clean label ingredients, making pure vanilla extracts and single-origin options particularly appealing. These products align with the demand for transparency and sustainability as consumers increasingly prioritize food systems that benefit both the environment and local communities.
“Vanilla’s ability to elevate flavor profiles while adhering to clean label standards ensures its relevance in evolving markets.”
Overcoming price volatility
One long-running challenge within the vanilla industry is its price volatility, which impacts farmers in growing regions and supplies to markets worldwide and is driven by factors such as geographic concentration of production, climate events and labor-intensive sourcing practices.
Green at ADM explains that Madagascar produces 70-80% of the world’s vanilla supply and is particularly susceptible to weather disruptions and regulatory changes.
“For example, in 2024, Cyclone Gamane served as a reminder of the vulnerability of the vanilla supply chain. Although the cyclone had limited impact on the global vanilla supply, it underscored the importance of proactive risk management,” he says.
“ADM addresses these challenges through a multifaceted approach. Sourcing diversification is a key strategy, with increasing emphasis on regions like Uganda, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. We also work with our customers to drive proactive risk management each crop year. This proactivity is best done on a crop cycle basis before harvest is complete to understand current pricing better and set up overarching risk management plans for the next crop.”
The company also leverages advanced formulation strategies to navigate pricing and availability issues. For example, the development of natural vanilla extender flavors allows manufacturers to create products with reduced reliance on pure vanilla while maintaining the desired flavor complexity.
Complementary ingredients like maple, cinnamon or nutmeg can also mimic or enhance vanilla’s profile, providing cost-effective solutions without compromising taste.
“This strategy provides manufacturers with the flexibility to maintain flavor integrity while navigating fluctuations in raw material availability,” Green concludes.
Prova points to strong partnerships with local suppliers in Madagascar, which help the company anticipate market fluctuations successfully and ensure top-quality vanilla regardless of economic conditions.
“Traceability remains one of the major challenges in this sector. To address this, we have launched sustainable initiatives, such as the Care&Act program, enabling us to fully control our supply sources while contributing to more responsible production.”
Sustainability shift
Le Beller concludes that the rising demand for sustainable practices will drive the vanilla market.
“As more affordable pricing reduces cost barriers, sustainable vanilla becomes increasingly accessible to producers and consumers alike. This shift encourages investment in ethical sourcing, improved farming practices, and environmental stewardship, creating a stronger foundation for long-term industry growth.”
“By addressing these challenges, the market is opening doors to broader adoption and fostering resilience across the supply chain. Certifications such as organic, fair trade, and Rainforest Alliance play a key role, but consumer demand is shifting toward greater transparency and traceability across the supply chain.”
“That is why Prova, benefiting from over ten years of expertise, with a local footprint and knowledge of local issues, has expanded 2022 their Sustainable Vanilla Program: Care & Act Vanilla to all their customers,” she concludes.