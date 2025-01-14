Corbion survey: Visual appeal and price crucial to consumer acceptance of meat alternatives
As innovation in the meat alternatives sector has propelled plant-based, lab-grown and insect-based proteins, consumer acceptance is still a challenge. However, a survey by Corbion suggests that price is paramount, followed by flavor, when it comes to consumer acceptance of meat alternatives.
The sustainable ingredients supplier surveyed 1,200 EMEA participants in June 2024, delving into economic, cultural, environmental and generational motivations for consuming meat alternatives among different consumer segments.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Janine Gierman, sales director, Corbion, to unpack the differing behaviors and identify opportunities for companies to innovate and build trust with consumers.
How can the need for cost-effective solutions with innovations in taste and sensory experience be balanced?
Gierman: To balance cost-effectiveness with freshness and innovation, producers could focus on improving ingredient efficiency and process optimization while also introducing sensory improvements to enhance texture and taste and maintain the product’s freshness for a longer time.
Leveraging scalable technologies such as Corbion’s fermentation-based ingredients can help producers reduce costs by extending shelf life, reducing food waste and maintaining sensory appeal.
The data says consumers avoid products that look too wet and are deterred by unappealing colors. What does this mean for product formulation and overcoming sensory issues?
Gierman: We know the importance of visual appeal in meat and meat alternative products and the struggle that producers face to reduce excessive moisture retention or oxidation, which happens during storage at retailers and can cause a wet or unappealing color. Corbion offers solutions to control pH and oxidation that improve and maintain appearance and freshness.
For example, our portfolio of bio-based lactic acid-based solutions leverages the benefits of natural fermentation processes to enhance savory, sweet and spicy notes in plant-based food products while ensuring an appealing mouthfeel. In contrast, our Origin portfolio of antioxidants is crucial in slowing the natural oxidation process, delaying rancidity and reducing color loss in meat products.
Moreover, these plant-based ingredients are all based on certified authentic, sustainably sourced, natural plant extracts and applied with the knowledge and experience of experts globally.
A majority of consumers are open to buying products with a longer expiration date to reduce food waste. How do these behaviors differ across markets where freshness concerns are prominent?
Gierman: In indulgent categories like confectionery and snacks or in products where shelf life is less critical, such as beverages, extended expiration dates may hold less appeal.
However, in segments like meat and meat alternatives — particularly in northern Europe, where food waste reduction is a priority — longer shelf life claims can be considered practical and sustainable benefits.
Norwegian consumers are more accepting of artificial preservatives, while some groups (Turkish consumers and Boomers) are less likely to purchase products with artificial ingredients. Could national regulations and culture have a role in consumer acceptance?
Gierman: Cultural differences and local regulations really shape people’s feelings about synthetic ingredients. In Norway, people tend to trust artificial preservatives more, likely because of strong food safety regulations and confidence in product quality.
On the other hand, in countries like Turkey and among Boomers, there’s often a stronger preference for natural ingredients as this could be tied to traditional diets with less processed foods or a traditional attitude toward health and wellness.
In any case, I believe that brands must remember these differences, whether highlighting clear labels in markets where people want simplicity or transparency about safety standards where synthetic ingredients are more accepted.
The survey indicates a notable decline in meat alternative purchases in Germany and Turkey. What might be causing this? And how can companies adapt their strategy in these regions?
Gierman: The decline could be linked to several factors. Economic pressures such as inflation and shifting household budgets may make consumers more price-sensitive, causing them to prioritize cost over premium plant-based options.
Also, as we pointed out, taste remains one of the top three purchasing drivers and taste dissatisfaction and sensory challenges, like texture or flavor not meeting expectations, could be contributing factors — especially in these markets where traditional meat consumption remains deeply rooted. On top of that, negative media around ultra-processed foods and ingredient transparency has also led some consumers to question the health benefits of certain meat alternatives.
To address these challenges, producers could focus on improving recipes to better match local taste and mouthfeel preferences and choosing more consumer-friendly ingredients so they feel more familiar. Clearer communication about the health and sustainability benefits, along with making products more budget-friendly, could go a long way in re-engaging these markets.
While almost half of the consumers read front-of-package claims, only some look at ingredient lists. Is there an opportunity to reshape how information is communicated to increase trust?
Gierman: For me, it is very interesting that while 45% of consumers check front-of-package claims, only 39% take the time to look at the ingredient list. This shows that people often make quick decisions based on bold statements like “high in protein” or “plant-based,” but when they flip the package over, confusing or unfamiliar ingredients can raise doubts. Clarity matters to health-conscious shoppers — they want to feel confident about what they’re buying.
A great way to build trust without overwhelming people could be to keep front-of-pack messaging simple and benefit-focused, like highlighting “made with uncomplicated ingredients” or “no artificial additives.”
Meanwhile, ingredient lists on the back should stay clear and straightforward, with easy-to-recognize items. Another idea is adding QR codes or links to share more about ingredient sources and health benefits to allow curious shoppers to learn more without crowding the packaging. Finding that balance between being informative and approachable can help build stronger consumer connections.