Sabert serves up sustainable sushi packaging range amid food delivery demand surge
17 Jul 2024 --- Food packaging manufacturer Sabert has unveiled a multifunctional and fully recyclable packaging solution for sushi made using sustainable materials. The product, Tray2Go, features a robust and durable double-wall tray design coupled with an innovative, secure-fitting click-lock lid.
Apart from sushi, the foodservice packaging can be used to pack other chilled food-to-go, confectionery and bakery products while also enhancing their visual appeal.
This comes as the popularity of sushi has surged over the past few years, especially during the pandemic, propelled by food delivery services. Last year, Tesco announced that sushi had overtaken the traditional sandwich as the UK’s “fastest growing” premium lunchtime main meal.
“Sushi is vibrant, colorful, attractive and appetizing. It’s more than a food; it’s a form of art and eating it is an experience balanced between taste, texture and presentation,” says Alex Noake, managing director and European commercial director at Sabert UK&I.
“Sabert’s mission has always been to make food look great, and that is part of the rationale behind the development of our new Tray2Go range, but the other driving force is sustainability.”
Tray2Go is currently available in four standard sizes, with the remaining three sizes set to follow next month. It will also provide the option of custom sizing.
Sustainability forward
Tray2Go is made using sustainable materials and the UK-manufactured board bases are made with Forestry Stewardship Council FSC certified material, claims the company.
“The lids are made from rPET at our facility in Belgium and comprise a minimum of 50% recycled material.”
Tray2Go offers food manufacturers a practical and sustainable solution for the presentation of sushi and other foods, with the design facilitating easy use in food preparation, notes Noake.
“True to our slogan: ‘Sabert makes food look great,’ Tray2Go delivers stand-out shelf presence and premium product presentation.”
The packaging joins Sabert’s Deli2Go and the award-winning Snap2Go to expand its portfolio of innovative and sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. Snap2Go includes a snug clip-lid that is useful in food-to-go applications like salads and chilled meals.
Targeting visibility and secure stacking
Sabert’s Tray2Go range consists of a “robust and durable” double-wall tray designed for efficient nesting and secure stacking, coupled with an innovative click-lock lid for product visibility, highlights the company.
The secure-fitting high-clarity click-lock lid locks securely in place to provide product protection for food on-the-go and delivery. It also enables “one-hand closure” for more efficient preparation in the manufacturing process.
The tray is available in kraft, black, or white, allowing bespoke printing and customization. It has an inner PE varnish and a GR coating on one side for additional oil and grease resistance.
“The recessed (footed) base also offers added protection from wet food preparation conveyor belts and manufacturing processes while still providing excellent nestability.” The feet enhance functionality and are fully patented by Sabert.
F&B focus
Sabert has been focusing its innovations on sustainability, recyclability and performance for F&B products for a while now.
Some examples include recyclable paper cutlery for hot and cold foods made from FSC-certified paper, high-grade recycled PET (rPET) for clear chilled food packaging solutions and foodservice products made from 100% high-grade, post-consumer PET bottle flake.
In future moves, the company plans to launch its Hot2Go dual-ovenable, natural fiber, lamination-free solution later this year.