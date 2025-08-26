Rumen genomics deal aims to boost dairy herd productivity
Premier Select Sires is partnering with Native Microbials to distribute Galaxis Frontier in the eastern US, a rumen genomics product positioned to improve milk yields, feed efficiency, and overall herd health. The agreement expands access to a technology that targets the rumen microbiome as a new avenue for genetic improvement in dairy cattle.
Galaxis Frontier contains four native-rumen microbial species that support essential biochemical functions in cows. Farmers using the product have reported higher colostrum yields, reduced culling, improved immune function, and greater persistency in milk output.
The partnership gives Native Microbials broader distribution while Premier Select Sires brings its member owners access to a new layer of genetic precision beyond traditional bovine genomics.
“Producers may be surprised to know that there are a lot more opportunities to influence the performance of a bovine through the genetics of the rumen microbes than the actual bovine genome,” says Kirk Sattazahn, vice president of marketing and development for Premier Select Sires. “Now Galaxis Frontier allows us to have a more immediate genetic impact on the rumen.”
Michael Seely, co-founder and CEO of Native Microbials, says microbial genomics underpins the company’s platform. “Reintroducing higher concentrations of the highest performing rumen genomes back into the rumen habitat reshapes the microbial community, enabling superior outcomes for the cow.”