Puratos opens third Canadian innovation center in Montreal
Puratos has opened an innovation center in Montreal, marking its third facility in Canada and expanding its reach to support bakery, patisserie, and chocolate businesses in Quebec.
The center adds to existing sites in Mississauga, Ontario, and Chilliwack, British Columbia. The addition is designed to strengthen Puratos Canada’s ability to serve businesses in the region with localized expertise and product development support.
“Puratos believes that innovation thrives on collaboration,” says Michael Simone, president of Puratos Canada. “The new center will be a dynamic space where customers can engage directly with our experts, participate in workshops, and co-create new products. This hands-on approach ensures that the solutions developed are perfectly aligned with customer needs and expectations.”
The Montreal facility offers dedicated space for demonstrations, workshops, and product testing. It provides appointment-based access through two technical advisors and three key account managers, all equipped for bilingual service with a focus on Quebec’s regional recipe development.
Local clients will also be able to draw on insights from the company’s Taste Tomorrow research program, which tracks consumer preferences around health, functionality, and sustainability across global and regional markets.
Unique equipment capabilities include a refrigerated marble table for chocolate preparation, two proofers for simultaneous retarding and proofing, and a full-size laminator. A 140-qt Hobart mixer will soon be added to support large-batch trials. According to Puratos, these facilities enable customers to replicate production conditions and test new formulations under real-world scenarios.
“Local, Quebec-based baking, chocolate, and patisserie businesses will have unprecedented access to cutting-edge technology and hands-on support,” Simone says. “The combination of Puratos’ international reach with a local focus means our customers get development help from a team that understands regional preferences.”
The center was designed with energy efficiency in mind and operates fully on clean electricity with no reliance on natural gas. All lighting and equipment are energy-efficient, aligning with Puratos’ global sustainability goals.
Puratos notes that the center is also expected to support economic activity in Quebec by helping local food businesses scale more efficiently and meet growing demand. Indirect employment growth and a broader trickle-down effect are anticipated as the facility becomes embedded in the regional food ecosystem.