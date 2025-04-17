Revo Foods launches “plant-based 3.0” mycoprotein product to move beyond meat imitation
Revo Foods has unveiled a range of mycoprotein-based products to expand its offerings beyond those intended for vegans and non-vegetarians. The Prime Cut meat alternatives are claimed to be the first product of the “plant-based 3.0 generation,” focusing on targeted nutritional benefits for consumers without trying to replicate meat.
The launch marks an important step for Revo Foods as it introduces a product that doesn’t sit in the traditional plant-based aisle but rather alongside functional foods like protein snacks or health supplements.
While previous generations of plant-based products focused on mimicking meat for sustainability reasons, Revo Foods believes consumer adoption has often stalled due to “a lack of personal benefit.”
“Most plant-based products still live in a meat-vs-vegan world. We wanted to move beyond that, by stopping to copy and start creating,” says Niccolò Galizzi, head of food tech at Revo Foods.
“The Prime Cut isn’t here to replace steak — it’s built to fuel people who want to live longer, think clearer, and move better. We believe the next generation of food shouldn’t be about replacement — it should be about enhancement.”
Retaining enhanced nutrients
Mycoprotein from fungi fermentation is the main ingredient in the products. It has a complete amino acid profile, is rich in fibers, and has among the highest bioavailability of all proteins, according to the company. It is also low in carbohydrates and cholesterol, which enhances appeal for health-focused consumers.
Revo Foods says it has added microalgae oil to plant-based products to enhance their nutritional profile further by covering the daily intake of Omega-3 fatty acids in a single serving.
told Food Ingredients First earlier this month.“We use microalgae oil as our fat source due to its high Omega-3 fatty acid content. In our process, we treat it as mildly as possible, so that no fat oxidation takes place,” CEO Robin Simsa
The product also contains vitamins such as folic acid, B6, and B12 to support cognitive and metabolic functions. The adjusted fiber content improves digestion and gut health.
“All of these nutrients are preserved through Revo’s patented 3D-extrusion process, which avoids the high-heat treatment common in other food manufacturing methods and helps maintain the integrity of delicate micronutrients,” states the company.
Eyeing clean label positioning
The retention of nutritional quality makes the plant-based product suitable for clean-label, performance-focused food. The natural umami flavor of fermented fungi protein enhances consumer appeal in health-first products.
The Prime Cut is available from this month at European retailers such as Billa and Gurkerl.at, Kokku, Prokopp and others.