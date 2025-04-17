Spanish project advances biodegradable plastics for packaging and agriculture
The COM4PHA project, a collaboration between the Spanish government, industry, and research, is developing new formulations of bioplastics for packaging and coatings based on polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs). These biodegradable materials are produced by microorganisms and offer a viable alternative to conventional petroleum-based plastics used in packaging and agriculture.
Currently, PE films are widely used in agriculture to boost crop yields, extend growing seasons, reduce the need for pesticides and herbicides, and conserve water.
PHAs are known for their biocompatibility and biodegradability in soil and marine environments, and 3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate (PHBV) is an example of PHA. At the core of the COM4PHA project is the development of PHBV copolymer, targeted for use in the packaging and agricultural films.
Funded by Spain’s Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities and supported by the EU’s Next Generation funds, the project leverages innovative technologies such as hollow-body blown extrusion for bottle manufacturing and the application of the copolymer as a coating on paper substrates along with agricultural mulch films.
“The overall objective of the project is also to optimize the synthesis of the material and favor the scaling up of larger quantities to be able to offer PHBV at an industrial level and reach certain applications that are currently occupied by conventional materials,” says Aimplas.
Industry collaboration
Venvirotech, a biotechnology company that specializes in converting organic waste into PHAs using a proprietary technology that uses bacteria to produce PHA bioplastics, is coordinating the project. The company partners with plastic packaging manufacturer Enplast, which validates the developed materials.
Aimplas, the Plastics Technology Centre, serves as the bridge between these partners, overseeing the development of new PHA formulations for packaging and coating production.
These advances could appeal to manufacturers in the F&B sector, where consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging continues to grow. According to Aimplas, paper coatings developed through the project will extend product shelf life. In the cosmetics sector, the new biodegradable and compostable packaging is expected to meet the established requirements.
In agriculture, the coatings can be applied to preserve soil quality and crop health due to their barrier and antimicrobial properties.