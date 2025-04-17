British Poultry Council boss urges UK government to “stand firm” on food standards amid US trade talks
The chief executive of the British Poultry Council (BPC) is renewing concerns over maintaining high food safety standards as the UK and US thrash out the details of their trade deal. In particular, Richard Griffiths warns that any trade deal must not undermine trust, investment, and progress made in the UK over the decades or go backward on food safety issues like chlorinated chicken or animal welfare.
As uncertainty grows around the specifics of a UK-US trade deal, Griffiths details how British poultry meat production is “a cornerstone of UK food security.” It is unsubsidized, market-driven, and underpinned by decades of investment in animal welfare, food safety, traceability, and stewardship.
“That investment has done more than raise our standards. It has driven productivity, fueled growth, and built a food system of public trust and value,” he says.
Stand firm on food safety standards
The government has committed to upholding ‘red lines’ such as animal welfare and food safety and has banned chlorine-washed chicken in UK-US trade talks. British poultry meat producers call on them to stand by these commitments.
“We must be clear: these ‘red lines’ are fine lines. We cannot afford to cross them unthinkingly,” says Griffiths.
“Trade isn’t just about what others bring to the table; it is about recognizing the immense value of what our producers deliver. We feed the nation to standards we are proud to uphold, built on decades of investment and trust.”
“Time and again, the Government has assured us that deals will reflect the quality and integrity of our industry. We are holding them to that because if agri-food becomes a bargaining chip, then we all lose.”
The issue of a potential dilution of food safety standards will not go away, as it is the main concern for the poultry meat sector, which has made great strides over the years.
However, the BPC is concerned because the UK government has not made an official announcement or even publicly promised not to dilute standards and roll back years and years of hard work.
“Good trade deals boost growth and support productivity. The wrong ones risk undermining the industries they aim to support,” Griffiths continues.
“We don’t believe the Government would sell out its own producers for the illusion of a good deal, but their silence since Trump’s tariffs announcement is deafening. Now is not the time to go quiet. When producers are undercut, it’s not just industry that pays the price - it’s the public.”
The British Poultry Council calls on the Government to be loud and unwavering in standing up for the standards that define our sector.
“This isn’t about chlorinated chicken. This is about the values that underpin our food system. Growth without integrity is a shortcut to failure. It’s time to lead boldly and live by the standards that define British food,” Griffiths concludes.