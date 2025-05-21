Hackers hold UK supermarket supplier to ransom, sparking food security fears
UK logistics firm Peter Green Chilled, which distributes to major supermarkets such as Aldi, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco, has been held to ransom by hackers in a cyber attack. The incident disrupted supply chains and experts say it highlights the country’s food security vulnerabilities.
The firm is based in Somerset, England, and offers cold chain solutions for transporting chilled food, mainly for regional stores.
Peter Green Chilled told the BBC that the attack occurred last Wednesday, and as a result, it did not process any fresh orders the next day. The company says it is working with clients to continue making deliveries, as logistical issues could lead to food waste.
A ransomware attack aims to lock out a user or an organization from their files.
Several cyber breaches in the recent past have targeted the UK’s retail sector, including Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods. Experts claim that these instances highlight vulnerabilities in the food infrastructure.
Oli Buckley, a professor of Cyber Security at Loughborough University, says these incidents pose serious threats to complex supply chains.
“This time, the disruption is further up the chain. While Peter Green Chilled might not be a household name, their role in keeping our fridges stocked is every bit as vital as M&S or the Co-op. With their systems compromised, thousands of meat products could now go to waste, giving our already shaken supply chains yet another unwelcome jolt.”
“This isn’t an isolated blip. Recent attacks on Marks & Spencer and Co-op highlight a growing vulnerability in our food infrastructure. The UK currently produces only 60% of our food, meaning we rely on intricate, just-in-time supply chains.”
“It’s a stark reminder that in our interconnected world, a hacker’s keyboard can disrupt the journey from farm to fork.”
Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer said it was taking some of its processes offline to protect colleagues, partners, suppliers, and the business after hackers accessed customer data in April’s cyber incident.