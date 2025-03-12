Protein innovation: Diversified diets, weight loss drugs and animal cruelty concerns spur product development
Protein-fortified products continue to hit the market as public efforts to increase protein consumption show no sign of slowing. Almost half (42%) of global consumers say protein is the most important ingredient to them, according to Innova Market Insights, with the fastest-growing segments being plant-based options like bakery, fruits and vegetables.
But the boom in products on store shelves carrying some form of “protein” claim on their labeling is due to more than the increase in consumers seeking animal-free alternatives, according to industry stakeholders.
Keith Cooney, Tirlán’s marketing manager for Dairy Proteins, says different factors play varying roles in different global regions. Health awareness, demographic shifts, and innovative product offerings all influence consumer behaviors. “There has been a notable rise in consumer interest in protein-rich foods, with 71% of Americans expressing a desire to consume more protein in 2024,” he tells us.
“In Japan, the aging population is becoming a significant driver for protein products, with companies targeting older consumers who require higher protein intake to combat muscle loss and frailty. The focus on both plant-based and hybrid protein sources indicates a significant shift in consumer preferences toward more diverse dietary choices.”
According to Innova, Asian Pacific consumers are increasingly aware of the health risks associated with high animal product consumption, such as saturated fat and cholesterol. They are also increasingly concerned about cruelty and sustainability in the animal products market.
This desire for diversification is also reflected in policy advice given by researchers and campaigners. EU innovation organization EIT Food this year called on governments to implement financial rewards for farmers producing alternative protein sources like insects and cultured meats, saying systemic protein diversification is necessary to ensure sustainability in public and environmental health.
But how is the trend toward protein enhancement and fortification pushing F&B producers to innovate worldwide, and could this trend spur the adoption of more sustainable and healthy diets?
Diversification and plant-based
Jacquelyn Rodenkirch-Schuh, global senior director for product marketing, Specialty Ingredients, ADM, tells Food Ingredients First: “Over the past year, we have observed a significant shift in consumer preferences toward protein diversity and fortification, moving beyond traditional sources and embracing multiple protein options. It’s not an ‘all or nothing approach.’”
“Consumers are no longer adhering to a strict division between plant-based and animal-based proteins and are instead integrating both into their diets to align with their lifestyles, wellness, and nutritional goals,” she says.
“The tenet of more is better certainly applies as protein continues to be the number one macronutrient consumers are looking to incorporate more of into their diets. This has fueled the demand for blended solutions or hybrid protein applications — combinations of plant and animal proteins or combinations of animal plus blends of different plant-based sources — which are perceived as offering the ‘best of both worlds’ in terms of taste, texture, and nutrition.”
Innova Market Insights notes that the fastest-growing segments with protein fortification claims are fruit and vegetables (23%) and meat substitutes (13%) in 2024. The leading category was bakery, accounting for 18% of products containing added protein ingredients globally. The fastest-growing protein ingredient was field bean protein.
Tirlán’s Cooney says the rise in demand for plant-based products has significantly propelled protein innovation across various dimensions, including ingredient development, production technologies, and consumer engagement strategies. “This evolution is driven by a combination of health consciousness, sustainability concerns, and the need for diverse protein sources in response to global food security challenges,” he says.
“The market is witnessing a shift from traditional plant proteins, such as soy, to a broader array of sources, such as grains.”
Weight loss demands
The rise of weight loss medications like GLP-1, which are currently becoming increasingly mainstream, is also helping drive a demand for nutrient dense supplements, including protein-fortified products. Polls indicate that approximately 12% of US adults have used a GLP-1 medication, either for diseases like type 2 diabetes or for weight loss purposes.
Roughly 6% of US adults, representing around 15.5 million individuals, have used injectable diabetes medications explicitly for weight loss.
“A growing consumer segment, including those using GLP-1 receptor agonists (anti-obesity medications), is actively looking for high-protein, nutrient-dense products to complement their dietary needs,” says ADM’s Rodenkirch-Schuh.
“Protein fortification is extending into product categories such as beverages like shakes, baked goods, and snacks, driven by consumers seeking functional foods that support overall wellness.”
Meeting innovation challenges
Tirlán’s Cooney explains that the quest to produce new products that answer these demands for plant-based, fortified products presents several challenges, including maintaining nutritional integrity during processing, ensuring product safety and shelf life, and developing functional ingredients that meet consumer demands.
“Tirlán addresses these challenges through the use of advanced technologies. We use cutting-edge methods such as membrane filtration (including ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and microfiltration), homogenization, heat treatment, evaporation, and spray drying. These processes allow for the functionalization and development of ingredients while preserving their nutritional value,” he says.
ADM’s Rodenkirch-Schuh says the innovation demand for diversified protein sources is aided by the company’s “ever-growing library of plant-based ingredients and systems that can support enhanced functionality and clean label solutions that maintain great taste and texture while delivering high-quality protein content.”
“We have accelerated our innovation in high-protein, plant-based ingredients, and blends, ensuring that our solutions not only improve nutrition but also elevate sensory appeal,” she says.
“Through our decades of plant-based ingredient expertise, we have diversified our solutions to include various protein sources (across soy, pea, and wheat) with different high-performing features with a range of functionalities, textural capabilities, concentrations, affordability, and more, enabling us to tackle the various challenges associated with formulating high-protein, plant-forward food applications.”
For example, ADM’s AccelFlex Functional Systems and Texture Systems use value-added soy and pea proteins. “When we combine our clean-tasting, highly functional textured plant proteins with our extrusion technologies, we can achieve the ideal ‘bite and chew’ in plant-based meat alternatives,” she continues.
For flavor challenges, one of the biggest hurdles in plant-based and alternative proteins is managing off-notes — undesirable earthy, beany, or grassy flavors that can negatively impact the consumer experience, Rodenkirch-Schuh explains.
“To address this issue, we first rely on our high-quality ingredients and proprietary processing techniques that result in a cleaner-tasting protein ingredient, and we leverage our TasteSpark flavor modulation technology. For instance, TasteSpark Masking helps neutralize off-notes, while TasteSpark Mouthfeel restores the richness and indulgence that consumers associate with animal-based proteins. Plus, TasteSpark Salt Modulation helps rebalance flavor in reduced-sodium plant-based and alternative meat applications.”
Future technologies
The future of protein fortification will depend largely on technological advancements. New technologies are helping improve taste, texture, nutrition, cost-efficiency, and sustainability.
F&B producers have been at the forefront of these advancements. For example, ADM’s role in developing extrusion technology led to the invention of textured vegetable protein (TVP) in the 1960s.
“Hybrid/blended solutions are currently at the forefront of new product development within the protein arena, along with focusing on protein fortification and additional functional health benefits, which adds to enrich the nutritional quality while still delivering an exceptional sensorial experience,” says Rodenkirch-Schuh.
Currently, other emerging technologies, such as precision fermentation and cell cultivation, are also expanding the possibilities in protein formulation.
“We anticipate that protein blends will act as a bridge to facilitate consumer acceptance of precision fermentation-derived proteins. Integrating these next-generation proteins into blended formulations may support nutritional quality, sensory appeal, and scalability, which ultimately may make alternative proteins more cost-effective and accessible,” she continues.
“Continued investment in flavor modulation and texture enhancement technologies are critical for creating next-generation products that meet consumers’ high sensory expectations.”
By combining ingredient innovation with advanced processing technologies, companies like ADM can continue to find new ways to develop protein-fortified products.
“Looking ahead, the evolution of hybrid and blended proteins — including those incorporating plant-plus-animal, emerging plant-based sources like algae, quinoa, and pulses, as well as plant-plus-fermentation-based combinations — is expected to further redefine the alternative protein landscape and offer consumers a diverse range of options,” Rodenkirch-Schuh concludes.