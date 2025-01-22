Protein diversification: EU think tank calls for “triptych” approach using new tech to prioritize stability over yield
The EU innovation organization EIT Food is calling for a new approach to managing European food systems based on giving financial rewards for regenerative agricultural practices, which would free up land and resources to produce new sources of proteins, such as insects and cultivated meats.
The organization calls the approach the “triptych” — based on three pillars: new agroecological practices, financial rewards for improved ecosystem services and business development for protein diversification.
Kari Tronsmo, president of the EIT Food Protein Diversification Think Tank, tells Food Ingredients First that the idea was developed following engagement with food system stakeholders throughout the EU.
“[The triptych] is based on the understanding that the EU needs to bolster food security, build up food system resilience and reduce its environmental impact, while at the same time ensuring that farmers benefit from this approach and receive support by adapting their business models.”
“Under the current system, farmers are incentivized to push for maximum yields. Under the triptych, farmers stand to gain much more by engaging in regenerative agriculture practices, which bring them tangible benefits, besides direct payments for committing to regenerative agriculture — increased soil fertility, reduced need for artificial fertilizer and other costly inputs, water conservation, land freed up for a diversified portfolio of food production, rewilding.”
“We are at the cusp of necessary transitions in the agriculture and food sector that can offer new types of successful collaboration and business models with farmers at their center. Protein diversification should be at the forefront of all relevant policies.”
Rebalancing protein sources
Tronsmo says the triptych approach will require engagement with farmers, policymakers, and key food system players to establish new value chains and ensure a measure of stability for farmers shifting to diversified sources of proteins.
“The triptych model helps to open new income opportunities for farmers and food producers while bolstering the economic and environmental sustainability of their operations, ensuring long-term competitiveness,” she says.
Protein Diversification is defined as rebalancing protein sources to improve environmental sustainability and nutritional intake. Alternative proteins encompass established categories like legumes, plant-based products and traditional fermentation, as well as emerging ones, like microorganism-based fermented proteins (including yeast, mycoproteins and precision fermentation products).
Additionally, it includes novel and innovative products from cultivated animal and plant cells, like cultivated meats, seafood, plant cell culture ingredients and algae.
“Protein is an essential part of a healthy human diet, but the overproduction of animal-based protein damages the environment. With the global population expected to increase from 8 billion today to almost 10 billion by 2050, the world needs sustainable ways of producing new, high-quality, safe and healthy proteins to ensure food security and adequate nutrition for the planet,” underscores Tronsmo.
“It’s time to shift away from resource-intensive animal-based proteins and embrace more sustainable alternatives. Protein diversification is the most effective investment in reducing our climate impact, offering the highest greenhouse gas emissions reduction for every euro invested, compared to any other industry.”
Challenges ahead
Lorena Savani, co-leader of the EIT Food Protein Diversification Think Tank, tells us that the EU must overcome several important hurdles to achieve diversified protein production in the near future.
“First, scaling these solutions is a significant hurdle. For example, projects using fungi, insect protein or cultivated meat, while promising, require substantial effort to move from research to large-scale commercial production. This involves high costs, infrastructure development and ensuring the market is ready to adopt these innovations,” she says.
“Second, consumer acceptance is a major factor. Projects around alternative proteins and healthier processed foods are the focus of EIT Food’s proposals, but we know there is still a level of skepticism among consumers. Building trust and educating the public on the benefits and safety of these new food sources are critical steps.”
As with all food systems shifts, economic viability is another key hurdle. Many of the innovations like microalgae extracts or growth factors for cultivated meat, are still expensive to produce. Finding ways to make them cost-competitive is essential, Savani asserts.
“We’re also navigating regulatory hurdles. For instance, projects like finalizing fibroblast growth factor formulations or scaling cultivated meat solutions face lengthy approval processes. Working closely with regulators while maintaining momentum is crucial.”
“Technical barriers are another aspect. Developing advanced technologies for protein extraction or side-stream valorization takes time and resources.”
Collaboration is key to overcoming these challenges, Savani continues. “Accelerating and scaling protein diversification requires building consensus and uniting stakeholders across the food system. To progress the proposals, we must continue to engage with actors across the whole food value chain.”
“Bringing together diverse stakeholders — including academia, industry, startups, farmers and policymakers — requires coordination. It is also essential to align innovations with real business opportunities to ensure they can integrate into existing supply chains.”
“Encouraging farmers and food producers to adopt new practices will also require a concrete value proposition and examples of success stories,” she concludes.