Plant-based pet food sector sees strong growth globally
The global pet food industry is witnessing a rapid transformation, driven by a surge in demand for plant-based alternatives for domestic animals.
Over the past 12 months, this previously niche sector has experienced significant growth, fueled by consumer interest in sustainable, ethical and health-conscious pet nutrition.
UK growth
The plant-based pet food market has grown by 9.5% globally in the last year alone, according to research from the University of Winchester, UK, signaling a shift toward environmentally friendly feeding options for pets.
In the UK, one company helping to perceptions and provide customers with premium nutrition in the space is The Pack.
The company experienced 41% growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year and has opened a new funding round via an equity crowdfunding platform to expand.
A combination of environmental concerns, animal welfare awareness, and scientific validation of plant-based diets has accelerated industry’s expansion.
Damien Clarkson, co-founder and CEO of The Pack, says: “We’ve seen a remarkable increase in interest from pet owners who are looking for sustainable and nutritious alternatives to traditional meat-based foods.”
According to research from the University of Winchester, the plant-based pet food market has grown by 9.5% globally in the last year alone.“We are increasingly seeing customers coming to us for a myriad of reasons, perhaps their dog suffers from allergies or needs to eat a diet that is easier on their stomach and offers high levels of digestibility like our products.”
Harnessing nutritionally complete plant-based diets
Recent studies have confirmed that nutritionally complete plant-based diets can offer health benefits equivalent to or better than traditional meat-based diets for both dogs and cats.
The plant-based pet food sector was valued at approximately US$14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$26 billion by 2033, with an annual growth rate of over 7.7%.
Globally, companies that specialize in plant-based pet food products have played a pivotal role in shaping the market.
Mirroring human dietary habits
Importantly, trends in human dietary habits are influencing pet food purchases. As more people adopt vegan or flexitarian diets, they are making similar choices for their pets.
Data cited from market research by veterinary expert professor Andrew Knight, indicates that more than 35% of pet owners are now actively seeking plant-based products for their pets, reflecting a broader movement toward sustainable consumption.
The alt-protein market for pets received two recent boosts: the UK became the first country to approve the sale of cultivated meat for pet food, and the British Veterinary Association ended its opposition to complete vegan diets for dogs.