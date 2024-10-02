Sirio Pharma debuts vegetarian GummiBiotic range at CPHI 2024
Consumers increasingly prioritize natural health solutions that combine efficacy with convenient delivery formats. In response to this trend, Sirio developed three gummies with clinically researched macrobiotic strains, which the company will launch at next week’s CPHI 2024 trade show (October 8–10).
The range includes GummiBiotics Defense to help support immune health, GummiBiotics IBS Ease to alleviate irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms and GummiBiotics Lean to aid in abdominal fat burning.
Sara Lesina, general manager of Sirio Europe and Americas, says that “each one of these concepts is a true first for nutraceutical brands.”
“We are excited to launch the new GummiBiotics range as it continues building on our partnerships with some of the best ingredient suppliers, and it combines the benefits of science-backed biotics with gummies that are delicious: this range will change the experience for consumers.”
Clinically researched ingredients
Sirio collaborated with its customers to create the new gummies. GummiBiotics Defense contains 500 mg of EpiCor postbiotic per serving, a baker’s yeast-derived postbiotic developed by Cargill.
This ingredient is backed by over 15 published immune and gut health studies. The company notes this is a “first-to-market postbiotic” and the only available gummy featuring EpiCor.
In addition, Sirio’s immune health gummy contains 5 mg of zinc per serving to support the normal function of the immune system.
GummiBiotics IBS Ease contains ADM’s proprietary ES1 postbiotic. Clinical research indicates that this ingredient helps moderate some symptoms of diarrhea-dominant IBS and reduces occasional diarrhea.
A study showed statistically significant improvements in IBS symptoms and quality of life scores compared to a placebo. Moreover, research participants taking the postbiotic reported an improvement in the frequency of water stools and a reduction in abdominal discomfort and stress.
Sirio notes that many IBS patients look for natural products to help manage symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea or constipation. According to the World Gastroenterology Organisation, this digestive disorder affects around 10–15% of people in Europe and North America.
In addition to ADM’s postbiotic, GummiBiotics IBS Ease also contains xylo-oligosaccharides — which research shows may help with diarrhea-dominant IBS — and calcium to contribute to the normal functioning of digestive enzymes.
GummiBiotics Lean supports healthy body composition and features ADMs DE111 probiotic, apple cider vinegar and vitamin B6. DE111 contains 5 billion CFU of Bacillus subtilis, a strain clinically proven to “significantly reduce body fat percentage,” notes Sirio.
In addition, the gummy contains 500 mg of Sirio’s Apple Cider Vinegar Natuful Postbiotic to enhance its metabolic action.