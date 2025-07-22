FrieslandCampina Ingredients talks dairy innovation and protein integration amid growing demand
Dairy proteins, once restricted to large protein powder bags, are now increasingly integrated into innovative solutions that blend health and indulgence. From protein-infused coffees and fortified ice creams to omega-3-rich yogurts, manufacturers are pushing the boundaries of dairy innovation to meet the rising consumer demand for convenient, health-focused indulgence in an increasingly fast-paced world.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients is tapping into the evolving dairy segment with its caseinate and whey ingredients, which help manufacturers meet high protein demands while tackling common challenges such as hardening in protein bars and protein solubility in liquid formats.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Vicky Davies, global marketing director, Performance, Active and Medical Nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, to navigate the dairy protein transformation and how the company is meeting dynamic consumer expectations that have grown “sophisticated” over time.
What do you currently see happening in dairy innovation worldwide?
Davies: The dairy world is influenced by a shift in the way people think about nutrition, looking for added value from the food and beverages they purchase — something that truly contributes to their health journey. Dairy ingredients are stepping up as key players here, recognized for their wide-ranging benefits for gut health, immunity, muscle support, and more.
Take biotics, for instance. A few years ago, gut health wasn’t exactly dinner table talk, but now it’s a trending topic. That’s because people can now connect the dots between their gut microbiome and overall well-being. A recent study revealed that over a third of people had a high level of knowledge of pro- and prebiotics and their holistic benefits. A significant 84% believed in their beneficial effects on overall digestion, and 72.5% also recognized their role in supporting the immune system.
Elsewhere, dairy protein is continuing to dominate the nutrition landscape. But here’s the catch: this category has broken beyond being only a sports nutrition mainstay — interest from mainstream consumers has also been growing, which is shaking up how and when people want their protein. As a result, trends like ‘round the clock protein’ and protein ‘plus’ products are having an impact on NPD, inspiring innovative solutions like protein coffees for a morning boost or fortified ice-creams for a sweet treat.
How have consumer expectations from dairy ingredients evolved over the past 5-10 years?
Davies: The average consumer has become more sophisticated than ever, expecting their food and beverages to deliver a host of health benefits. But it’s not just about functionality. People are craving novelty, too. Regarding protein, we’ve seen consumers moving beyond massive bags of protein powders in recent years. We’re seeing more demand for alternatives like protein-enriched cereals, creamy puddings, and even yogurts — products that not only offer functional benefits, but are also fun.
With these evolving consumer expectations in mind, we’re focusing on exploring new ways prebiotics and proteins can be used to inspire fresh concepts, including favourites like bars, ready-to-drink beverages, yogurts, snacks, and more, helping manufacturers tap into the growing demand for exciting fortified foods.
Which dairy ingredient trends do you believe are currently underhyped or overlooked by the industry?
Davies: In times of uncertainty, consumers often seek products that remind them of the past and simpler times. This is creating an opportunity for brands to revisit and elevate the classics, such as yogurts. By enhancing traditional yogurt with trending ingredients like protein, prebiotics and even omega-3s, brands can create multifunctional solutions that cater to diverse needs, from a nutritious breakfast to a satisfying post-dinner treat.
Casein protein is also an ‘unsung hero’ in the sports nutrition space, where whey has traditionally taken center stage. Not only is casein a powerful protein source, but a versatile ingredient that can help brands break out of the typical sports performance products. Thanks to its slow-digesting properties, casein is ideal for supporting prolonged muscle recovery, especially overnight. Studies show that it provides sustained muscle protein synthesis for up to six hours. These properties make casein an interesting option for exploring novel formats like nighttime protein drinks with added sleep benefits or protein desserts after dinner.
What are the key challenges dairy manufacturers face, and how do you help them overcome them?
Davies: Manufacturers face several challenges to get the perfect balance between nutritional value, taste, and texture in fortified F&B. Achieving the right texture in high-protein bars is a common issue — these snacks often harden over time, risking becoming dry and developing off-flavors, which can negatively impact the consumer experience. For liquid formats, protein solubility is another hurdle, which can lead to clumping, chalky, or grainy mouthfeel.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients can help brands navigate common challenges with the right ingredients and application expertise. Our protein portfolio includes caseinate and whey ingredients that deliver great performance across different application formats, an exceptional texture, taste, and nutritional profile. Our Excellion Textpro, designed specifically for use in high protein bars (>35%), contributes to a softer texture and reduces hardening throughout shelf life up to 12 months, so products taste as good on day 365 as they did on day one.
How do your dairy ingredients help manufacturers meet clean label and formulation demands?
Davies: Clean label isn’t just a buzzword anymore — it’s a must-have for today’s consumers. This is driven by a growing awareness about the impact of their choices on their well-being and the environment. And the industry is acting in response. Last year, 30% of global F&B launches featured a clean label claim.
As part of a dairy cooperative, FrieslandCampina Ingredients oversees every step of the supply chain. From ensuring the grass our cows graze on is packed with the right nutrients for optimal milk production to transportation and production, we have complete control over quality and safety. This means manufacturers can count on us for clean, traceable, and high-quality ingredients that align with consumer expectations.
What can we expect from future dairy innovations?
Davies: One area poised for significant growth is weight management. The increasing number of GLP-1 users creates a white space for manufacturers to develop companion products supporting weight management. Dairy is especially well-suited for this space. While some snacks might be off the menu, better-for-you, high-protein options are rising in popularity. These products can help with appetite control through their satiating effects, while also playing a crucial role in preventing muscle loss, a potential side effect of GLP-1 agonists. These drugs can also cause unwanted gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, where prebiotics could be hugely beneficial.
Another key frontier is experience. Demand for healthy yet indulgent snacks is gaining fresh urgency as GLP-1s reshape how consumers manage appetite and well-being. Despite wanting to lose weight, people don’t want to lose the joy of eating. So, they’re looking for indulgent, joyful experiences paired with great nutrition, sustainability, and ethical sourcing. For manufacturers, this means focusing on flavor, texture, health, responsibly sourced ingredients, and transparent supply chains. It’s about creating products that satisfy the palate, the body, and the conscience.