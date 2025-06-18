Palsgaard: Leveraging palm-free emulsifiers to tackle edible oil climate and health pressures
Edible oil and fat manufacturers are being pushed to innovate beyond traditional fat sources as consumer demands for lower-fat options and cleaner labels grow. Non-hydrogenated emulsifiers, sustainable palm oil alternatives, and advancements in fat processing to improve health benefits and product stability are catching formulators’ attention.
Additionally, supply chain instability brought about by climate change, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory changes are adding to the pressure to develop sustainable oils that support better consumer health.
Danish manufacturer of plant-based emulsifiers and stabilizers Palsgaard is frequently asked by manufacturers to provide innovative emulsifiers for creating “non-hydrogenated, low-saturated-fat products” like margarine and shortenings, says application manager Hamed Safafar.
He ties this to consumers today wanting to avoid products high in saturated and trans fats. “There’s a huge demand for lower-fat products, including margarine, dressings, and sauces,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
However, non-hydrogenated, low-saturated-fat ingredients are typically less stable, so formulators must develop emulsifiers that provide high oxidative stability and match the functionality of hydrogenated fats.
“It’s possible to create these non-hydrogenated alternatives using fractionation or interesterification techniques,” notes Safafar.
Interesterification is a process that rearranges fatty acids within triglycerides (fats and oils), while fractionation involves separating a mixture of fats or oils into its individual components based on their melting points. Both processes enable the creation of non-hydrogenated fats that maintain similar functionality and stability to traditional hydrogenated fats.
Targeting heat stability amid climate pressures
As global temperatures rise, Safafar highlights the growing demand for products with high heat stability, which was previously needed only in tropical climates.
Heat stability is vital in products such as margarine, spreads, and peanut butter, and can be improved by using “fat crystallizers,” which slows down the ‘oiling off’ process, where oil separates from the product,” he explains.
The fat crystallizers can also be used in various fat-based products like shortenings, ready-to-use therapeutic foods, and biscuit fillings.
“Our most recent developments include our E471 and E475 non-hydrogenated emulsifiers. They have high heat stability, which makes them ideal for products such as fat-reduced and low-fat spreads in warm climates.”
It has also developed E472c citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides, which are “palm-free and non-hydrogenated” and can be used to replace lecithin in many lipid applications for improved stability and functionality.
Navigating the sustainability and regulatory push
The environmental concerns associated with traditional palm oil production are pushing innovators to look for substitutes for palm oil and its fractions.
Safafar believes this is a big challenge for margarines, and shortenings manufacturers, but is leading to the development of functional palm-free ingredients made of fats like shea nut, coconut, avocado, and high oleic sunflower oil.
“Brands are also looking for alternatives to butterfat. That’s partly driven by its rising cost and growing demand for vegan-friendly and cholesterol-free products.”
Regulatory changes are another issue he highlights.
“The European Union’s Deforestation-Free Regulation requires companies to prove that key commodities including palm oil, soy, and cocoa are not linked to deforestation.”
In 2008, Palsgaard joined the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and now uses 100% RSPO-certified segregated or RSPO SCCS Mass Balance palm oil in its palm-based emulsifiers and polymer additives. The company also offers non-palm alternatives to address consumer concerns, he adds.
Targeting consumer health
Amid the sustainability focus, the EU is also introducing stronger safety standards for harmful chemical residues in oils for protecting consumer health. There are strict limits on contaminants like 3-MCPD, a carcinogenic compound found in refined vegetable oils, and glycidyl esters, Safafar shares.
“Palsgaard has developed a patented technology and invested heavily in equipment to control and reduce harmful chemical residues and ensure we align with EU regulations.”
Additionally, the WHO’s focus on eliminating trans fatty acids due to their link to cardiovascular disease is driving industry-wide changes. “Partially hydrogenated oils are the main source of trans fats in processed foods, which is one of the reasons we’re seeing significant demand for our non-hydrogenated emulsifiers.”
The novel oils approach
While the food industry is exploring novel oils, such as algal oils, as edible oil alternatives, Safafar argues that such innovations might gain a greater market share from a “nutritional” point of view but may struggle to achieve their functional impacts.
Additionally, novel foods are typically more expensive than traditional vegetable fats. “Because of that, the first target is often to make improvements to the traditional fats to make the process or the product more feasible.”
Looking ahead, he points to three significant growth opportunities in the edible oil and fat industry in the future.
“The industry must prioritize environmentally-friendly practices and ethical sourcing to maintain supplies responsibly over the long term.”
Secondly, health, food safety, and nutritional improvements are essential to offer products with healthier lipid profiles and enhanced functional benefits, such as improved omega ratios, reduced saturated fats, and enrichment with vitamins and fibers.
“Finally, functionality. The industry needs to enhance key properties like baking performance, heat stability, and shelf life to meet evolving consumer and industrial needs.”
He expects advanced processing and cultivation techniques to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the lipid industry.
“Given the importance of tropical fats such as palm oil and cocoa butter in food production, and the challenges in finding direct replacements, innovation in processing and sourcing will be essential,” he concludes.