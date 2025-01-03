Optimized texture: Combining consistency with scientific advancements and plant-based demands
Texturizing agents are essential for creating F&B products with the right appeal for consumers demanding differing qualities. However, meeting these varying qualities is becoming more challenging amid the surge in demand for plant-based, clean label and fortified foods.
R&D Manager for Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Savory Flavio Meola tells us that technological advancements in the past two decades, driven by food science and engineering, have significantly altered texturization capabilities and challenges.
“Traditional methods such as mechanical processing and natural thickeners were predominant. However, with the advent of modern technology, more sophisticated techniques have been developed,” he says.
“For example, using hydrocolloids and emulsifiers has become more refined, allowing for better control over texture and stability. High-pressure processing and extrusion technologies have also been introduced, enabling the creation of novel textures and improving the functionality of food products.”
“These advancements have allowed food manufacturers to develop products with enhanced sensory attributes and improved nutritional profiles.”
The plant-based challenge
Despite these advancements, new requirements for natural, healthy and animal-free food products have complicated progress in the texturization space.
Paula Plathin, senior product developer at Valio R&D, tells Food Ingredients First that texturization challenges have grown more complex due to the increasing diversity of priorities for products and consumers, who are becoming more demanding.
“A completely new category, plant-based alternatives, has emerged in the market, where texture challenges play a significant role. Moreover, focusing on healthier products introduces new criteria for texture: less fat, less sugar, and more protein — all of which significantly impact texture,” she says.
“Additionally, the clean label trend limits the range of ingredients that can be used. Fortified products (more protein, fiber) or added nutrients often alter texture by increasing viscosity, graininess or instability. Reducing sugar and fat but maintaining the sensorial quality is always a challenge to win.”
To maintain the benefits of new texturization technologies and simultaneously cater to health-conscious consumers, companies are driving demand for low-fat, low-sugar or high-protein options, Plathin explains.
The balancing act
Meola says that optimizing food textures presents several challenges, primarily due to the complexity of balancing multiple factors such as nutritional content, cost, flavor and consumer preferences.
“One of the biggest problems is achieving the desired texture while maintaining the nutritional quality of the food. For instance, reducing fat or sugar content can significantly alter the texture, making it difficult to create healthier versions of popular products without compromising on mouthfeel and overall sensory experience,” he says.
“Additionally, the variability in raw materials can affect the consistency of the final product. Natural ingredients often have inherent variations that can lead to inconsistencies in texture.”
“Texture is created by functional aspects like shape holding (cohesion, shape, processability, moisture), oil and water holding (juiciness, mouthfeel, freshness, humectant) and elasticity (stretch, flexibility, stringiness). The processing methods and conditions, such as temperature and humidity, play a crucial role in determining the texture, requiring precise control and optimization,” he explains.
One current solution is yeast proteins, which have emerged as versatile answers to product formulation. They can form gels, emulsify and bind, offering functionalities in a sustainable and animal-free form.
“Characteristics like remarkable heat set gelling, non-thermal-reversibility, great emulsification and good oil binding have made them valuable in various applications,” Meola says.
New releases
Plathin points to Valio’s MPC as an example of a new product that can meet the market's varying texturization demands.
“This ingredient combines high protein, low fat, low carbohydrates and lactose-free properties (stomach-friendly). Functionally, this outstanding powder increases viscosity and enhances mouthfeel. The need for E-codes is reduced. And when it comes to food and taste, Eila MPC 65 tastes great and ensures a delightful flavor experience in several applications,” she says.
Meola says Lallemand’s recent distribution agreement with Revyve for the North American market has significantly enriched its regional portfolio.
“In addition to offering yeast-based solutions like the Toravita and Lake States brands, known for their excellent emulsification and water and oil binding capacities, the highly specialized Revyve products now provide strong support for egg-free and plant-based innovations.”
“Revyve’s Adventure and Vitality are designed to excel in various applications, including meat and meat alternatives such as burgers, sausages, and nuggets. They are also highly effective in frozen products like fried appetizers, emulsified sauces, and as egg replacements in various recipes.”
“Whether used in plant-based meat alternatives, savory snacks or as functional ingredients in sauces and baked goods, these products provide food manufacturers with the tools needed to create high-quality, delicious, and nutritious offerings that meet consumer expectations.”
What to expect in 2025
Looking ahead, Meola anticipates advancements in biotechnology and food engineering, which he says are likely to drive the creation of new texturizing agents and methods that offer even greater control and customization.
“The integration of AI and machine learning in food processing could enable more precise optimization of texture based on consumer preferences and real-time data. Additionally, there will likely be a continued focus on sustainability, with the development of eco-friendly texturizing solutions that reduce environmental impact.”
“Innovations in plant-based and alternative proteins will also play a significant role, as these ingredients often require specialized texturization techniques to mimic the texture of traditional animal-based products.”
Yeast protein and fiber innovations are also expected to improve juiciness, enhance extrusion performance and create stretch and elasticity, Meola explains.
“As we move forward, collaboration between food scientists, technologists and industry stakeholders will be crucial in overcoming challenges and unlocking new possibilities in food texture optimization.”