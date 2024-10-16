Nutrition focus: Ingredient leaders target holistic health as “food as medicine” takes hold
Global consumers increasingly prioritize holistic nutrition that supports their mental, physical and emotional well-being. They also favor affordable products that do not compromise taste. F&B ingredient suppliers continue to push the boundaries of functional ingredients, protein diversification and micronutrient profiles to meet these evolving demands.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a 16% year-over-year growth in food and beverages with mineral/vitamin fortification between July 2022–June 2023 and July 2023–June 2024. The top categories with mineral/vitamin fortified were Dairy, Soft Drinks and Baby & Toddlers. Vitamin B12, C and A were the top minerals/vitamins used in these launches.
One of the main drivers in nutrition is the shifting perception of “food as medicine,” explains Marco Iacoviello, vice president for dsm-firmenich’s Plant-Based Platform.
“Consumers are increasingly seeking foods that not only eliminate ‘harmful’ ingredients but also incorporate beneficial components that support proactive health and wellness. We respond by offering nutrient-rich premixes that include vitamins, minerals and nutraceuticals, or functional ingredients that promote well-being,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
Another significant influence is the rising emphasis on preventative health, with consumers prioritizing products that support long-term wellness.
“Foods labeled as ‘gut-friendly,’ ‘high-protein,’ or ‘immune-boosting’ are gaining popularity, and our premixes are specifically formulated to address these health preferences, helping consumers to not only maintain but boost their well-being.”
The growing global population and the need for sustainable food sources are also pushing innovation in the nutrition market, continues Iacoviello.
“As more people recognize the importance of sustainability, there is increasing demand for protein diversification. We address this by offering truly sustainable, upcycled plant proteins that cater to both the dietary needs of the population and the demand for environmentally sustainable food solutions.”
Beyond animal protein
Animal-derived foods are traditionally considered high-quality protein sources, offering complete proteins with all essential amino acids and higher bioavailability of certain micronutrients like vitamin B12, iron and omega-3 fatty acids.
However, Iacoviello flags that plant-based foods sometimes fall short in terms of protein completeness and digestibility. For example, many plant-based applications lack one or more essential amino acids and may have lower Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Scores (PDCAAS) than animal proteins, he explains.
Minerals in plant-based food and beverages, like iron and zinc, may also present challenges with bioavailability, meaning the body may not absorb them as efficiently.
Innovations in plant-based protein technology are closing the gap. For example, dsm-firmenich’s Vertis CanolaPro portfolio includes a range of textured vegetable proteins, Vertis TVP, which simulate the texture of meat and fish in a highly nutritious and sustainable plant-based format.
“Applications made using Vertis CanolaPro can claim to use an upcycled plant-protein that provides a complete amino acid profile and a PDCAAS of 1, making it comparable to animal-derived proteins,” says Iacoviello.
The company offers customized premix solutions designed to integrate specific nutrients into a wide range of foods, from rice and bread to meat and fish alternatives. Its premixes fortify these foods with essential nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, calcium, iron, zinc, selenium, iodine and omega-3s, providing consistent quality and convenience.
Meanwhile, Fortifull is a digital tool that helps producers recognize and rectify nutrient gaps with plant-based meat, fish or dairy alternatives by comparing their micronutrient profiles with those of traditional meat, fish or dairy products.
Also, dsm-firmenich introduced Life’s Omega, a plant-based, algae-derived omega-3 ingredient that addresses the need for essential fatty acids in plant-based fish and meat alternatives. The company says it is the only omega-3 ingredient approved for use in meat and fish alternatives in the EU.
Affordable and flavorful
While many consumers are making more health-conscious food choices, they do not want to spend more or compromise on taste. Flavors play a central role in consumer enjoyment of a product.
Chris Whiting, European category development manager at Synergy Flavours, explains: “Sweetness modulators, for example, can be used to enhance and replicate sweetness in a range of product types, such as flavored waters, soft drinks and dairy desserts. Natural fruit flavors can help boost consumer enjoyment of a product when the presence of increasingly expensive raw ingredients can impact product price. Butter and cream flavors can be useful for manufacturers to mitigate the impact of the high price of these ingredients in functional bakery and dairy products.”
Synergy Flavours recently conducted an assessment of the functional beverages market, using data from a range of sources, including consumer research platform, VYPR. The findings pointed to three clear consumer drivers: healthier living, generational influence and industry proactivity.
“When it comes to healthier living, consumers are increasingly pursuing a balanced approach to their health needs — looking to improve their mental, physical and emotional health holistically,” Whiting tells Food Ingredients First.
The research found that younger consumers (Millennials and Gen Z) are driving this change and prioritizing their well-being, taking to social media for tips on how to live healthily and happily.
The industry is also driving change, with beverage manufacturers, in particular, positioning their products as healthier to stay ahead of regulation and appeal to a wider range of consumers.
“Synergy Flavours works with beverage and nutrition manufacturers across applications to improve the flavor of their products — whether it be by masking or complementing the off or bitter notes that can be found in some functional ingredients or offering new ideas for flavor combinations that consumers will love,” says Whiting.
In the research, nearly 50% of energy drink users said they preferred tropical flavors. However, tropical flavors only accounted for around 16% of launches in energy drinks.
Emerging trends
The nutrition space is expected to evolve in several key ways in the near future, starting with a further diversification of protein sources.
According to Iacoviello, companies will increasingly expand beyond traditional animal-based proteins to include diversified plant-based sources, such as chickpea, potato and faba beans, as well as insect-based, fermented and lab-grown options, as demand for sustainable and nutritious food continues to grow.
“As upcycled ingredients gain greater consumer acceptance, we expect demand for foods made with by-product ingredients to also rise,” he says.
“Additionally, advancements in food technology will lead to healthier food applications that maintain or even enhance taste and texture. Taste solutions aimed at improving the eating experience of plant-based products are of particular focus at dsm-firmenich. These innovations will help align what tastes good with what feels and does good, creating a stronger synergy between indulgence and nutrition.”
Iacoviello expects ingredient companies that position themselves as leaders in innovation — such as those operating as a “category-of-one” — to play a pivotal role in advancing the sector over the next five years and beyond.
“By leveraging unique technology and formulation capabilities, such companies will help their partners in the F&B industry bring better, more accessible nutrition to the table,” he adds.
Looking forward, Synergy Flavours expects more personalized nutrition products on the market. Meanwhile, products that meet specific individual and connected health needs will broaden the product offering available to consumers.
“We also expect a wider range of nutritional products to be bought online more frequently, with the possibility for true personalization,” says Whiting.
“For example, consumers could choose what health benefits, flavors and product formats they want. The nutrition market will need the required infrastructure, suppliers and systems to enable this — if they don’t want to be left behind.”
