“Not for EU”: UK’s post-Brexit food labeling expected to hurt businesses and consumers, warns industry
26 Feb 2024 --- The UK is preparing to roll out its “Not for EU” labels across commercial food and beverage products, which businesses fear may lead to additional trading complexities and costs. Consumers are worried the clear distinction of a non-EU product destination is an indication of lower quality and food safety standards, as these products will not be subjected to stringent quality checks from within the bloc.
The post-Brexit policy comes after the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) wrote to cabinet officer minister Steve Baker warning about “our sector’s deep concerns” over the label’s proposals, introduced as part of a package of rules governing ties between Northern Ireland and the EU.
The FDF’s chief executive, Karen Betts, recently addressed the issue in a follow-up letter to UK ministers.
“Our industry is very concerned about these proposals, which will introduce significant complexity and cost into operations,” she states.
She warns of a “very complex regime” imposing on British businesses and consumers.
“These costs, coming at a time when manufacturers are already absorbing input cost inflation, will inevitably feed into higher food and drink prices for consumers across the UK – putting further pressure on hard-pressed households,” she comments.
She anticipates the new labeling regime will make investment in UK food and drink producers “much less attractive.”
“We hear of investors already putting plans on pause, and considering investing in companies in the EU instead, from where they can decide about whether it’s worth supplying the UK market at all.”
Consumers fear diminished safety standards
The first wave of “not for EU” labels began with food items sold in Northern Ireland supermarkets, signaling the new effects of the Windsor framework deal as part of the region’s post-Brexit policy shift.
In October 2023, the British food industry was mandated to apply these labels on all meat and select dairy products shipped to Northern Ireland.
The updated labeling is part of the Northern Ireland retail movement scheme, which permits the transit of prepackaged retail items, encompassing meat, fresh produce and select loose goods like fruits and vegetables, from Great Britain to Northern Ireland via a designated “green lane.”
Retailers have been critical of the tight regulations of the Northern Ireland protocol. Archie Norman, chairman of Marks & Spencer, asserted they are “highly bureaucratic and pretty pointless.”
“Not for EU” labels will be gradually introduced to the rest of the UK through two following phases before July 2025. Asda was the first UK supermarket to update its packaging to include the label.
Amid a cost-of-living crisis, British social media users on the X platform (formerly Twitter) have publicly declared their disdain over the new rules.
“My milk now says ‘not for EU’ on it — can you confirm that this is just because of UK red tape and that it still complies with EU safety standards? I’d hate to think it’s ‘special’ Brexit milk that’s not safe for Europeans,” writes one X user.
“They’ve spent decades complaining about the EU being over fussy on high food standards — now they label food in UK supermarkets as ‘not for EU consumption,’” comments another.
By Benjamin Ferrer