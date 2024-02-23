The power of ginseng: Enhancing muscle recovery post-workout
23 Feb 2024 --- The traditional Korean and Chinese root-derived medicine ginseng has long been used for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, while some studies have suggested it may have anti-cancer effects. A recent review study reveals ginseng can also reduce fatigue and help muscle recovery post-exercise.
“The main findings of this review show how Creatine Kinase (CK), an enzyme resulting from muscle damage, and Interleukin-6 (IL-6), a protein that proliferates when muscle inflammation increases, decrease in subjects who consume ginseng,” two of the paper’s authors, Borja Muñoz and Patricia Martinez of Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), Spain, tell Nutrition Insight.
“Both CK and IL-6 influence the central nervous system, having consequences on the increase or decrease of cortisol, the primary stress hormone. Higher cortisol levels lead to lower athletic performance for athletes and a higher risk of injuries.”
Long-term intake
The review, published in the journal Nutrients, examines the findings of 12 randomized, double-blind trials. The research team investigated the effects of ginseng to evaluate its effects on the body after exercise, its capacity to regenerate muscle damaged from exercise and the suitability of ginseng intake during the process of muscle recovery.
“Four of the analyzed research papers examined the effect of ginseng consumption over a period of one to two months, which can be considered a prolonged duration,” Muñoz and Martinez detail. “The common factor among these studies was the reduction of muscle damage, with added benefits of decreased fatigue and the Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE) in most of them.”
“In this review, screening was conducted based on age, requiring that subjects had to be adults and based on fitness level, requiring participants to engage in regular physical activity,” the researchers continue.
The authors offer recommendations for athletes and other active individuals considering incorporating ginseng into their nutritional regimen.
“Ginseng consumption appears to be safe for individuals without health issues, but this review has highlighted the need to develop a ginseng intake protocol for individual and specific use,” they underscore.
“Most of the studies analyzed were conducted with doses between one and five grams a day. This means that, to date, this amount seems to be a good general guideline for obtaining the benefits associated with this plant. Studies that define a specific amount for each individual are necessary in this field.”
Varieties of ginseng
Muñoz and Martinez say their research suggests that there are specific types of ginseng that appear to be more effective for improving recovery and reducing muscle fatigue after exercise.
“Among all the types of ginseng studied, Korean Ginseng, also known as Red Ginseng, has been the most frequently mentioned,” they explain.
“The importance of each type lies in the composition and quantity of ginsenosides, with Rb1, Rg1 and Rg3 being the most studied and substantiated in terms of their physiological effects as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, stimulants of brain function, anabolic and immunostimulating.”
Korean ginseng is becoming increasingly popular among young consumers in East and Southeast Asia, according to the Korean Ginseng Corporation.
Korean red ginseng is already a popular sports nutrition supplement in the South Korean market.
The research further finds that certain varieties of ginseng may reduce muscle fatigue after exercise, reducing and mitigating the appearance of lactate in the blood. In the bloodstream, the chemical compound produced by the body when muscles have insufficient oxygen due to overexertion hinders their ability to contract.
“A further area of research could be the effects of ginseng based on age, gender and levels of physical activity,” Muñoz and Martinez conclude.
“This review should serve as a starting point for a new field of research for health and nutrition professionals. This is just the beginning, so we hope to continue developing future studies in this field along with colleagues from different research centers.”
By Milana Nikolova