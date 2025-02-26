US alcohol trends: Non-alcoholic beverages boom as “sober curious” movement gathers pace
Research reveals shifting preferences in Americans’ relationship with alcohol. The non-alcoholic beverages category is booming as younger generations opt for alternatives as part of a continuing movement toward healthier tastes and lower ABVs.
The survey shows 58% of American adults still drink alcohol, but that number has dropped from a longtime average of 63%.
The new analysis also reveals that 40% of Americans order alcohol for delivery, signaling a growing preference for at-home consumption and online sales, while beer consumption is at an all-time low.
US culinary school Escoffier highlights that 2025 will be a year of “significant transformation for bars, restaurants, and beverage brands.”
It signals a jump in non-alcoholic beverages driven by the changing tastes of younger generations, who increasingly opt for healthier alternatives.
Generational drinking trends reveal that the “sober-curious” trend is gaining traction as the 18-34 age group drinking alcohol declined to 59%, while the 55+ cohort increased to 58%.
Is beer losing favor?
Millennials (45%) and Gen Z (17%) account for nearly two-thirds of non-alcoholic beverage consumption. Functional beverages—including CBD-infused drinks and nootropic-enhanced alternatives—grew by 15% in 2023. Additionally, non-alcoholic spirits are the fastest-growing category, with a 15% year-on-year increase.
The country is experiencing a shift in drinking trends, with statistics showing that fewer people are consuming alcohol. This is also fueled by US consumers tightening their belts because of economic pressures and facing higher prices.
Approximately one-third of survey respondents (34%) said beer was their preferred alcoholic choice, significantly down from the historical average of 41%. Wine was chosen by 33% of participants, and 29% chose liquor.
Alcohol delivery
Meanwhile, 40% of consumers ordered more alcohol via delivery in 2024 compared to the previous year, with beer, wine, and Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails being the most popular delivery choices.
In addition, 58% of consumers have used a third-party app to order alcohol in the past six months, notes the survey.
Convenience, saving time, safety, and bulk purchases are among the top reasons for the increase in alcohol delivery.
RTD cocktails
The analysis showed that the RTD segment is thriving with increased demand for premium cocktails like agave spirits like tequila and mezcal.
The rise of high-end RTD cocktails is becoming increasingly popular, more so than hard seltzers, and are expected to double in market value by 2029.
Fifty-four percent of bars reported tequila as their top-selling spirit last year, while mezcal production has shot up more than 50% in the previous two years.
In 2023, tequila overtook whiskey to become the second-most consumed spirit by value in the US, and by 2024, it outsold vodka in American bars.
Britain’s independent breweries in decline
Meanwhile, the UK lost more independent breweries last year at a faster rate than ever before. Britain’s total number of breweries is now 1,715, compared to 1,815 at the start of 2024.
The Society of Independent Breweries and Associates (SIBA) published figures last week that show the UK had 100 fewer breweries in total as of January 2025 compared to January 2024 — with each quarter of 2024 showing a negative net closure rate — despite reports of strong demand for beer from independent breweries.
According to SIBA, legacy COVID-19 debt, restricted access to the market via pubs, and tight margins for small breweries are all factors in the rise in brewery closures.
“The consumer appetite for independent beer is high, and our indications suggest volumes for independent beer at the end of 2024 were up in 2023. The issue for small independent breweries is lack of access to market and rising costs, making it incredibly difficult to remain profitable,” says SIBA chief executive Andy Slee.
“Speaking to many indie brewers who have closed their doors over the last twelve months, it is a very similar story; they can’t sell into enough of their local pubs and make enough profit to remain viable.”