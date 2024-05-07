Nescafé Espresso Concentrate coffee brews barista-style cold coffee for at-home market
07 May 2024 --- Nestlé’s Nescafé is tapping into the cold coffee trend with the launch of its premium Espresso Concentrate Coffee. Tailored to capture the out-of-home cold coffee experience, the liquid coffee concentrate brings barista-style personalized iced coffees to consumer homes, says the brand.
According to Nestlé, in 2023, 32% of the coffee consumed out of the home was cold, which is the equivalent of one in every three cups.
This segment is one of the fastest growing in the coffee industry, with a 15% consumption increase in the past four years, data from a Nestlé commissioned study reveals.
Notably, younger consumers are embracing the trend of drinking their coffee cold, and the rise of specialty coffee shops and cafés offering a wide range of cold coffee options has contributed to making this more accessible and appealing to Millennial and Gen Z consumers.
Coffee perks
Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is completely customizable — consumers can add a small shot of Espresso Concentrate to milk, to have a creamy iced Latte, to water for a robust Americano, or mix it in a refreshing twist with lemonade or juice.
Meanwhile, the quality of coffee is of a high standard — a blend of selected coffee varieties roasted and brewed to deliver a rich and bold taste.
Further, no special equipment or barista skills are needed to enjoy Nescafé Espresso Concentrate.
Philipp Navratil, head of Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit, says: “Young coffee consumers start drinking their coffee cold. With Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, we want to capture the growing out-of-home cold coffee trend and bring it in-home, with a quality premium cold coffee, in a convenient, simple and customizable way.”
Damien Tissot, head of Nestlé R&D for Coffee, adds: “At Nestlé, we leveraged our state-of-the-art coffee roasting and brewing technologies across roast and ground, soluble, ready-to-drink and portioned coffee formats. With the Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, we build on our expertise to create tasty and convenient coffee-at-home experiences for cold consumption.”
The Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is currently available in two flavors: Sweet Vanilla, for a touch of flavor and Espresso Black, for a bold and intense coffee.
The Nescafé Espresso Concentrate is launching this month in selected retailers in Australia, in bottle format, and in e-commerce platforms in China as a single-serve pod to pour over milk, water or juice.
It is set to expand to markets worldwide over the coming years, according to Nestlé.
Last month, Nestlé launched Nespresso in India to grow its premium coffee category. The launch came in response to the increasing consumer demand for its high-quality portioned coffees.
Edited by Elizabeth Green