Nektium’s water‑soluble mango leaf extract boosts focus and mood in clinical trial
A new clinical study confirms the brain health benefits of a water-soluble version of Zynamite, the patented mango leaf extract from Nektium. According to the company, the study’s results open the doors to broader applications in the functional beverage, ready-to-drink (RTD), and supplement markets.
Derived from Mangifera indica leaves, Zynamite is standardized to contain at least 60% mangiferin — a polyphenol that has been shown to deliver fast, non-stimulating mental energy. Often used in sports nutrition and nootropic supplements, its potential was limited in beverages due to poor solubility and bioavailability.
Nektium says its new formulation solves that problem with a proprietary delivery system that ensures stability, improved absorption, and a neutral taste ideal for drinks, gummies, and powder sticks.
“Mangiferin’s low solubility has always presented a challenge for beverage applications,” says Dr. Laura Lopez, the head of product research, development, and innovation at Nektium. “The results of this new study provide compelling scientific evidence that low dosages of our water-soluble Zynamite deliver significant improvements to cognitive function while also reducing the perception of stress.”
Boosting cognition
Published in the journal Pharmaceuticals, the double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study reveals that even at lower dosages, water-soluble Zynamite, called Zynamite S, can boost cognitive performance and mood. The findings highlight the ingredient’s applicability in RTD products, addressing previous challenges around mangiferin’s low solubility and taste compatibility in beverages.
The new study involved 120 healthy university students who received a single 100 mg or 150 mg dose of Zynamite S or a placebo. The participants’ cognitive abilities were assessed using a battery of tests, including the Trail Making Test for executive function, the Digit Symbol Substitution Test for processing speed, and the Stroop Test for selective attention.
Results were measured at 30 minutes, three hours, and five hours post-consumption. Both Zynamite S groups outperformed the placebo group in multiple domains. Psychomotor attention and speed improved by up to 13.4%, while executive function saw gains of 12.3% to 16.3%. Processing speed and cognitive flexibility also improved significantly, particularly in the 150 mg group.
“Zynamite is an experiential ingredient that delivers fast-acting support for clarity, focus, and concentration for up to five hours,” explains Bruno Berheide, Nektium’s commercial and partnership director. “It’s perfectly suited to today’s busy consumers who want natural alternatives to sugary and caffeinated energy drinks.”
“From working professionals to stressed-out students to e-gamers, it helps them stay sharp and keep their cool with just a single dose.”
Effects on mood and more
Mood metrics were also evaluated using the standardized Profile of Mood States test. Participants reported reduced confusion and depression, with mood improvements reaching around 20% at three hours post-dose. Additionally, tension scores decreased by over 50% in the higher dose group, revealing Zynamite’s potential to enhance mental performance and alleviate stress.
Nektium highlights that the new water-soluble Zynamite formulation offers consistent cognitive and mood enhancements at low dosages, enabling manufacturers to create effective nootropic products.
Already used in capsules and sports-focused supplements, the launch of Zynamite S makes it viable for a wider array of formats, such as energy shots, shakes, and flavored RTDs. The ingredient’s stimulant-free profile and fast action may appeal to consumers looking for clean, natural cognitive support without caffeine-like side effects.
“We’ll be demonstrating how brands can incorporate Zynamite into beverages and other product formats,” concludes Diana Roldan, scientific product and communication manager at Nektium. “It offers a natural way to tap into current trends in the functional hydration and energy drink markets and helps consumers perform at their best.”