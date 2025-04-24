Brenntag eyes functionality and sustainable consumption with protein concepts at IFFA 2025
Brenntag Specialties Food and Nutrition will present newly developed hybrid and plant-based protein concepts at the upcoming international trade fair IFFA in Frankfurt, Germany, tapping functionality and sustainable consumption trends.
The concepts include Italian salami with no added nitrites, turkey cold cuts without added phosphates, kabanos sausages, hybrid frikadeller (pan-fried meatballs) featuring a “50% meat reduction,” and a plant-based spread, offering a vegan alternative to cream cheese.
The chemicals and ingredients distributor has 32 innovation centers worldwide, 13 of which are in the EMEA region. The company will present its products at Stand B90 in hall 11.1 from May 3–8.
“At IFFA, we present ingredients and solutions tailored to the needs of the food industry, with a focus on functionality, clean label, and sustainable protein concepts. Beyond that, we look forward to engaging with businesses to develop customized solutions that meet consumer demands and anticipate future market trends,” says Jörg Senkel, technical sales manager, Food & Nutrition DACH.
IFFA’s primary focus this year is increasing production efficiency and using data to optimize processes as consumers warm up to nutritional trends and novel food technologies such as precision fermentation and cellular agriculture.
In February, Food Ingredients First caught up with Brenntag at ISM & ProSweets 2025, where the company presented vegan concepts for baked goods and fiber, vitamin, and protein enrichments.
Sandra Vennemann-Toppka, regional business director of DACH BSP Food EMEA, told us that the German F&B player was targeting sustainability, naturalness, and well-being while helping manufacturers maintain taste and texture while targeting fat, sugar, and salt reduction in various applications.