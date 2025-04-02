The search for plant-based gelatin: Canadian researchers make strides with gum tragacanth
Canadian researchers have developed a novel method of producing animal-free gelatin by using tragacanth, a natural gum produced from the sap of various Middle Eastern legumes. Gelatin is used throughout F&B, from candy to packaging.
Gelatin’s gel-like structure and transparency are two useful qualities that make it difficult to replicate through plant-based alternatives.
“Gelatin has unique properties, and its use is versatile,” says study author Ezgi Pulatsu of the University of Ottawa. “To fully replace gelatin, we must replicate its microstructure and understand its function in different applications.”
Pulatsu’s team developed films containing different concentrations of gelatin and gum tragacanth — some constructed with alternating layers, others with a mixture of the two — and monitored their survivability in water and saline solutions.
The team found the optimal combination of gum tragacanth and gelatin for maintaining the gelatin’s gel-like behavior was a 3-to-1 ratio of the two, respectively. However, gum tragacanth’s inclusion leads to a more porous film, making it prone to penetration by water or saline solutions.
Though gum tragacanth cannot yet completely replace gelatin, the researchers continue their work. Pulatsu says one current focus is to improve gum tragacanth’s suitability through various chemical and structural modifications that can increase its mechanical and barrier properties.
“Partial replacement of gelatin will reduce animal-based product use,” Pulatsu says. “Our efforts in the full replacement of gelatin are ongoing.”
Specific applications present different challenges, he notes. For example, replacing gelatin in candy requires special attention to gum tragacanth’s impacts on sweetness, texture, and transparency, while brittleness and flexibility are key factors for food packaging.
“We are very excited to see the outcomes and share them with the community,” Pulatsu remarks.
The study is published in Physics of Fluids.