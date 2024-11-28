Tate & Lyle identifies key mouthfeel trends to improve F&B texture amid rising costs and temperatures
Global ingredient solutions provider Tate & Lyle has unveiled nine mouthfeel trends to unlock improved taste and texture in food formulations.
The British supplier has identified mouthfeel trends in the F&B industry, including “hyper-crunch,” “mouthfeel mimicry,” “air,” “next-gen naturality,” “convenience and shelf proof” and “climate-proof food.”
“Factors like climate change, busier lifestyles and consumer demand for healthier alternatives will continue to drive product reformulations, and brands that actively work to keep their core products tasting great will thrive,” says Marina Di Migueli, global marketing director for Texturants and Proteins at Tate & Lyle.
“The purpose of this report is to share our insights with our customers – and to partner with them to master mouthfeel challenges and keep their brands successful.”
“Brands that succeed in the long-term will bring new, exciting textures to market - and even more importantly, those that can anticipate and adapt to changes affecting taste and mouthfeel.”
Key mouthfeel trends
The hyper-crunch trend emphasizes a multi-sensorial experience, which the company says will not be limited to crisps and popcorn or fish and poultry with a crumb or coating in the future. Food innovation will make way for products that extend a crunchy mouthfeel to vegetables and fruit in the form of crisps and coated snacks, as well as toppings like bacon bits.
In contrast to crunch, air aims to make food lighter and lend a “melting” or “bubbling” sensation, making the consumer experience indulgent and calming.
The report notes that the next wave of food innovation will focus on preserving airy textures in packaged goods and creating foams, froths and whipped desserts at home. This can also lead to a rise in healthier products where air creates volume, as observed in mousse-style applications.
The air trend seeks inspiration from the East, where lightness has historically been incorporated into signature desserts like pandan cake, chiffon and crepe cakes, as well as fluffy ice cream sandwiches.
Clean labels and convenience
With increased scrutiny of labels, consumers are demanding products that offer “clean” ingredients. Next-gen neutrality taps this trend, marking an interest in whole foods and products that are convenient but remain additive and preservative-free. Examples are snack bars made wholly from fruit or avocado puddings.
Convenience remains a sought-after trend as consumers lead busier lives but still seek options that optimize taste, texture and nutrition.
The convenience and shelf-proof trend highlights technology that can preserve freshness and flavor in shelf-stable products, delivering enhanced food experiences in consumer-friendly formats. The report pinpoints at-home food experiences such as ramen kits, premium frozen pizzas and Campbell’s shelf-stable foods as essential to the category.
Preserving texture amid rising costs and temperatures
Industry experts have continually highlighted texture as a cornerstone of enhanced food experiences. The mouthfeel mimicry trend notes the emergence of consumer demands for affordable, healthy and more sustainable food alternatives while seeking textures they are familiar with.
This includes plant-based F&B that retains the creaminess of traditional foods such as dairy-rich cheese. For consumers who prioritize healthy snacking, this can mean vegetable-based chips that deliver the same crunch as conventional potato chips without a high-calorie count.
Affordable chocolate-flavored treats or indulgent plant-based ice creams that can satisfy consumer demands amid the cost-of-living crisis are key areas for innovation within the mouthfeel mimicry category.
In addition to inflationary pressures, the report notes climate change as a disrupter to global supply chains, impacting food stability and storage conditions. Within the climate-proof food trend, manufacturers are adapting to rising temperatures by tapping emulsifiers and preservatives in sauces to maintain quality.
Ambient and chilled products such as dairy and baked goods face more challenges than ever. Tate & Lyle indicates that F&B players will have to reformulate items that need storage under temperature-controlled environments in the future.