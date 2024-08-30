MicroHarvest taps fermentation for microbial proteins in pet food applications
30 Aug 2024 --- Biotech company MicroHarvest is formulating fermentation-based microbial proteins with a lower footprint per kg of product, as the global protein demand is set to increase by nearly 50% by 2050, says Julian Schildknecht, head of brand and growth at MicroHarvest.
The Germany-based company’s protein ingredients — which it says emit an estimated 2-3 times less CO2 eq/kg compared to plant-derived solutions — can be used for sustainable alt-meat applications.
Food Ingredients First explores the various sources of alternative proteins with Schildknecht, with the magnifying glass set on microbial proteins, to gauge their potential as an effective contributor to fulfilling the global protein demands and its incorporation in pet and human foods.
“Whatever happens in food consumption or trends for humans will also make it over time to pet foods. We are really focusing on pet food right now, one big trend which is not just a trend but a necessity, is to reduce the carbon footprint of the product.”
Additionally, pet food shoppers scan product labels keenly and do their research online, to ensure their pets eat healthy and avoid allergies. They are also interested in traceability, particularly where the ingredients come from and their environmental impact.
However, despite pet foods being the company’s primary market, Schildknecht shares that its microbial protein will also be applied to food in time.
“Right now, we are producing the first prototypes for food while still being super focused and active in the pet food market when it comes to commercializing the product.”
Utilizing agri-food sidestreams
MicroHarvest leverages its biomass fermentation technology to formulate consistent protein solutions within 24 hours, that it claims contain over 60% raw protein.
“We leverage and use the agri-food side stream and feed our microorganisms with the sugar, starch or molasses and then separate the cells from the water, dry it and get the whole cells rich in proteins and other essential amino acids, and then ship it,” he explains.
“For microbial protein, we have just one product right now for pet food. It is a brownish powder with a nice palatability and flavor with a bit of a barbecue sense to it.”
The company recently launched dog food by joining forces with plant-based pet food producer VegDog.
“They use this with an inclusion rate of sometimes 10%, to reduce either meat or just put it in other ingredients as a protein source to enhance the palatability and the nutritional value.
While pet food manufacturers have previously tapped into microbial sources like yeasts and mycelium as ingredients to formulate pet foods, MicroHarvest’s dog treats are claimed to be the “first to be designed with microbial protein derived from bacteria.”
Better than other proteins?
According to a study of 1,162 British and German dog owners conducted by MicroHarvest in partnership with a Wageningen University Masters program in the Netherlands, 78.4% of those surveyed would consider buying dog food containing the microbial protein.
Meanwhile, Schildknecht acknowledges that meat has a very rich amino acid profile that is “hard to beat,” and the company aims to reduce or substitute meat in food applications.
“Our [microbial proteins’] amino acid profile is nearly as good as meat, but has a much better impact. But comparing us to plant based or insects, the footprint per kg of the product is two to three times better than a plant-based protein.”
The company claims its microbial ingredient’s footprint is 1.4 kg CO2 eq per kg of product and has a “sustainability edge equal to insect proteins and significantly surpassing that of plant-derived proteins.”
The protein is also more digestible, has better taste and texture and has a robust supply chain. “We don't rely on the weather and geopolitical stuff.”
Gauging cost factors
Schildknecht believes that price-wise, microbial proteins are “super competitive” with meat-based proteins, especially at scale.
“What we learned while manufacturing alternative proteins, is that the producers need constant quality and reliability at scale. So when looking at alternatives, it has to be obviously price competitive.”
But over time, when scaling alternative proteins, he believes these ingredients will have price parity with certain other protein sources.
“Right now, we're just focusing on scaling because the technology transfer works. We have proven that we can produce a ton per day already. We're just now ramping up with our partners.”
Human food applications
With its first dog treats already on the market, MicroHarvest is now using a similar strain and process to work on prototypes for food.
“These can go into yogurt, burgers and a variety of products. So whenever you need a high protein level, and you care about sustainability and a robust supply chain and footprint, then our product can enhance a lot of products.”
“But for pet food, we are registered and can sell it. It's safe and 100% natural.”
Meanwhile, other alternative meat production methods in pet foods are gaining regulatory approval as well. Last month, cultivated pet food company Meatly received UK regulatory clearance to sell cultivated meat for pet food, marking a landmark decision for the nascent industry.
By Insha Naureen