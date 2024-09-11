Givaudan Horizontal Banner August 2025
Home
McDonald’s serves up Mini...

McDonald’s serves up Mini McFlurry and phases out plastic caps with 4-Flap Cups

11 Sep 2024 | By Benjamin Ferrer
McDonald’s Mini McFlurry

(Image credit: McDonald’s).

11 Sep 2024 --- McDonald’s is retiring plastic McFlurry cup lids, announcing that its ice cream offering will now be served in a more environmentally friendly four-flap cup.

The packaging reoutfitting targets waste reduction and advances the fast food giant’s goal of sourcing 100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025.

The restaurant has also rolled out the Mini McFlurry — a smaller serving of ice cream — to participating restaurants across the US. The launch addresses the needs of customers who frequently find themselves sharing “just a bite” of dessert with friends.

“Packaging updates like this matter,” says Michael Gonda, SVP, chief impact officer of North America for McDonald’s. “Not only is this a fun new way for our US fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we’re also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments.”

The four-flap cups are currently available in several other international markets like Canada and Indonesia.

In another “landmark move” for the fast-food industry this summer, McDonald’s largest independent franchisee, Arcos Dorados Holdings, began equipping its food packaging with a 100% biodegradable barrier compound made with Janus technology by J&J Green Paper.

Last May, McDonald’s joined The Recycling Partnership’s Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, providing a multi-million-dollar grant to the initiative. With the funding, the coalition is introducing advanced sortation technology through its 100th recycling facility grant awarded to the US-based recycling assistance program Recycling Works to ensure PP stays out of landfills.

This feature is provided by Food Ingredients First's  sister website, Packaging Insights.
All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
Symrise Square Banner August 2025
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemap
Follow us
linkedinrss_headergoogle_news
trans