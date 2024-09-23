MBM Innovations and dsm-firmenich optimize cheese maturation with vacuum packaging tech
23 Sep 2024 --- MBM Innovations is combining its VSM vacuum packaging technology with Pack-Age, dsm-firmenich’s high-performance maturation membrane, to optimize the maturation process of aged cheese and slash costs for producers and consumers.
Naturally matured semi-hard and hard cheeses such as Gouda, Tilsiter, Havarti or Manchego require traditional coating treatments during the maturation process. Producers use polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) widely in protective coatings, which are renewed multiple times before being removed before the cheese hits the market.
Coating removal is a labor-intensive process that often results in product loss.
The combination of VSM tech and Pack-Age membranes aims to provide an environmentally friendly solution to conventional treatments while optimizing packaging results and fostering conditions ideal for the maturation of premium products.
“The Pack-Age membrane contributes to the sustainable optimization of the cheese production process, specifically helping to prevent 5–10% of cheese loss during the maturation and processing stages, especially when removing the cheese coating before slicing the cheeses,” highlights Sabrina Mayer-Mai, responsible for strategic marketing at MBM.
Sustainable cheese maturation
Mark ten Cate, product application expert for cheese, coatings and packaging at dsm-firmenich, notes that cheese producers lose between 3–10% of their production due to damage, coating removal and moisture loss during natural maturation.
According to the company, its maturation membranes can reduce product loss by up to 7% post-maturation compared to PVA coatings since producers no longer have to remove the protective layer.
“Thanks to our breathable Pack-Age membrane, we can reduce food waste and save valuable resources such as milk, water and energy. At the same time, we are enhancing product quality,” Cate explains.
The packaging’s bioprotective performance can also delay unwanted mold and yeast growth in cheese products. Once the cheese has matured to the desired state, the membrane can be removed and fed into plastic recycling streams.
Enhanced flavor
MBM and dsm-firmenich maintain that the membrane enables dairy producers to get up to 10% more cheese from the same amount of milk, improving profits. It also enhances the cheese quality by letting it breathe naturally during maturation, developing its full flavor. With lowered human handling, the risk of contamination is also reduced.
The companies state that taste tests demonstrate that cheese matured with Pack-Age has the same flavor and texture as naturally matured cheese but with a more sustainable process.
Energy-efficient packaging
MBM’s fully and semi-automated packaging technology applies to various cheese types, including round, square and stick formats.
“The VSM vacuum system alone saves between 36–50% of energy compared to other vacuum systems with the same performance,” says the company’s CEO Bernd Mayer.
The German packaging manufacturer will present information on its machine concepts and Pack-Age this month at FachPack 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany. Mayer-Mai foresees strong demand for the solution in the coming months as natural food trends pick up.
“Naturally ripened cheese remains popular. Besides the great taste experience, cheese lovers are increasingly seeking products that are natural, sustainably produced and packaged,” she concludes.