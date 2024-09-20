Beyond The Headlines: Nestlé optimizes pet food plant, Steakholder Foods opens 3D food-printing center
20 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, Nestlé upgraded its pet food facility in the UK and Steakholder Foods opened its 3D food-printing center for visitors. Meanwhile, Biotalys’ biofungicide received patents in the EU and US, and Hershey debuted Kit Kat Vanilla in the US.
Business highlights
Nestlé invested £150 million (US$167 million) to upgrade its Nestlé Purina PetCare factory in Wisbech in the UK, which is expected to complete early next year. The Cambridgeshire factory houses brands including Felix, Gourmet and Winalot. Nestlé UK and Ireland has invested more than £650 million (US$724 million) in its UK factories over the past decade, including recent upgrades in York, Halifax and Buxton.
AgTech company Biotalys, which formulates protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, obtained patents for its first biofungicide, EVOCA, from both the European Patent Office and the US Patent and Trademark Office. The novel protein-based biofungicide helps control fungal disease in fruits and vegetables and is currently under review by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Dutch College voor Toelating van Gewasbeschermingsmiddelen en Biociden in the EU for regulatory approval.
Barry Callebaut announced the launch of its Net Zero Roadmap, outlining its strategy to eliminate carbon emissions from its entire value chain. The company says its plan aligns with global efforts to restrict global warming to 1.5°C by setting mid-term targets for 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2050. The chocolate manufacturer will tap agroforestry and other regenerative techniques and utilize biofuels and electric vehicles for better mobility. Engagement with suppliers will remain crucial as the company intends to transition to renewable energy at production facilities.
Launches and innovation
PepsiCo’s Gatorade unveiled Gatorade Hydration Booster, an electrolyte drink mix containing a blend of electrolytes from watermelon juice, sea salt, sodium citrate and potassium salt. The company claims the product does not contain artificial flavors, sweeteners or added colors. The portfolio includes strawberry watermelon, tropical mango and citrus berry flavors.
Alt-protein company Steakholder Foods launched a Demonstration Center to showcase its 3D-printing food production, with live demonstrations of its innovative 3D printers MX200 and HD144. While MX200 utilizes Fused Paste Layering technology to replicate the intricate textures of traditional meat by combining plant-based proteins and fats, HD 144 employs Drop Location in Space technology, allowing precise placement of plant-based ingredients to create authentic seafood textures, from tender fish to flaky filets. The center will exhibit real-time production of plant-based meat and seafood alternatives to promote customer engagement.
The Hershey Company expanded its product portfolio by launching Kit Kat Vanilla, formulated with crisp wafers enrobed in vanilla-flavored crème. The innovation builds on the brand’s retail strategy, which is driven by consumer preferences. Some 89% of consumers asked say they like or love the vanilla flavor.
Mars announced its first new flavor for M&M’s in over two years, Peanut Butter & Jelly. The confection features berry-flavored bite-sized chocolate with a peanut butter center that the snacking giant says mimics the comfort of a PB&J sandwich. The flavor expands its peanut butter portfolio, joining M&M’s Peanut Butter, M&M’s Peanut Butter Minis and M&M’s Peanut Butter Mega, which come in poppable mini sizes.
Nestlé’s frozen prepared food brand Stouffer’s launched its first shelf-stable product, a new format of macaroni and cheese. The product is made with dry pasta and a liquid cheese sauce and will be offered in two flavor varieties, Cheddar Cheese and Three Cheese. Additional innovations will roll out in 2025 and beyond.
