“Marine breadbasket”: China’s new plan for offshore fish farming amid climate threats
04 Jan 2024 --- China has announced plans to expand its offshore aquaculture operations to ensure food security and adapt to climate change. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, together with the Ministry of Natural Resources, released guidelines this week that detail strategies for transforming the nation into a “marine breadbasket.”
China’s marine aquaculture sector, which currently spans more than 31.11 million acres, plays an essential role in meeting the nation’s food requirements.
The new guidelines propose zoning of marine farming areas, aiming to establish a diversified and environmentally sustainable food supply system. Key aspects of the guidelines focus on optimizing sea aquaculture management, controlling the expansion of new areas, and protecting natural coastlines.
In support of deep-sea farming, the guidelines advocate expanding suitable far-shore areas and employing advanced technologies.
Emphasis is also placed on ecologically healthy breeding models, which include the use of advanced facilities, technology, and environmentally friendly materials.
Challenges from climate change
The backdrop to these developments is the growing threat of climate change to China’s marine fisheries, which account for nearly one-sixth of the world’s catch.
A team of scholars led by research scientist Yunzhou Li from Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, in the US, has suggested that the country faces declines in fish stock abundance and complex management challenges.
The latest study highlights how some fishes have managed to survive the stress of overfishing, demonstrating an ability to adapt to climate change. At the same time, species less adaptable to changing conditions are at risk, with potential social and ecological impacts both within China and the broader region.
In an interview with Food Ingredients First, Dr. Li details: “One of the most pressing socio-economic challenges identified in our study is the lack of comprehensive guidance for fishers on the risks posed by climate change to their target fisheries and livelihoods.”
“Some challenges are universal across China’s fishing industry, our research emphasizes the importance of recognizing local characteristics that contribute to heightened vulnerability in certain communities, including variations in fishery dependence, seafood consumption patterns and so on.”
“While managing sustainable fisheries is subject to complex management challenges and economic costs, it is essential for preserving fish populations and marine ecosystems, which are fundamental to long-term food production and food security,” she continues.
Dr. Li explains that prior to the announcement, tough regulations and various management practices on traditional mariculture had already been implemented in China to minimize environmental damage.
”For example, the total allowable catch (TAC) pilot programs that have been implemented in coastal provinces, the use of technology for effective fisheries monitoring, and sustainable aquaculture and restocking.”
Global initiatives on vulnerabilities in fishery
A recent study revealed that many major global aquatic food producers are highly susceptible to human-induced environmental changes. The study highlights that over 90% of global “blue” food production, encompassing both capture fisheries and aquaculture, faces risks from environmental shifts.
To mitigate conflicts arising from diminishing fish stocks due to climate change and overfishing, the World Wildlife Fund US has introduced the Oceans Futures platform, a system that identifies global seascapes expected to undergo climate-driven fisheries migration, potentially leading to food insecurity.
Efforts on fishery management are unfolding globally, and just this fall, the EU officially approved the revision of its fisheries control regulations as it seeks to enforce compliance with the Common Fisheries Policy.
The UK government also claimed to enhance sustainable fishing by utilizing post-Brexit powers that enable control over fish stocks in British waters. Ministers backed measures to create a resilient fishing industry while securing sustainable fish stocks.
