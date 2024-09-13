HEAL urges EU to prioritize public health and environment risks of PFAS over economic interests
13 Sep 2024 --- The Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL) has voiced concerns over the perspective taken in the recently published Draghi report on the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals) regulation and calls for policymakers to prioritize health and environmental safety over short-term economic considerations by “supporting the proposed EU-wide PFAS restriction and setting clear time limits for any derogations.”
While the report emphasizes the financial challenges of replacing PFAS, HEAL argues that this approach is “fundamentally flawed,” given the health and environmental risks posed by these toxic chemicals.
Sandra Jen, program lead for health and chemicals at HEAL, tells Packaging Insights: “The concerns expressed in the Draghi report do not take into consideration the huge health costs associated to PFAS exposure and PFAS contamination in Europe: the health costs of PFAS exposure are estimated to range between 52-84 billion euros annually in Europe — and this is a low estimate.”
“There are also huge liability costs to be expected for companies responsible for health impacts and environment contamination, as we can see in the US and in Europe. ”
Demand to curb contamination
PFAS persists in the environment for thousands of years and is associated with adverse health effects, including those that begin as early as the fetal stage of development. Additionally, PFAS contamination has spread to freshwater, food and soil, posing harm to the environment.
HEAL stressed that the public health costs of PFAS exposure in Europe alone are estimated to range between €52 billion (US$57.7 billion) and €84 billion (US$93.2 billion) annually. According to HEAL, nearly 23,000 sites across the continent have been identified as contaminated with PFAS, and an estimated 12.5 million Europeans currently live in communities with PFAS-polluted drinking water.
In light of these alarming figures, EU member states have committed to coordinated action through a proposed EU-wide PFAS restriction under the REACH framework.
“The proposed comprehensive EU PFAS restriction is a crucial step to stop having these ‘forever chemicals’ accumulating further in our bodies and in the environment. And since the EU process is taking a long time, we can see that some EU Member states are also taking direct measures at the national level to limit direct exposure from food contact material, clothes and ban faster some PFAS uses given the serious health concerns at stake,” Jen details.
Call for comprehensive ban
While the Draghi report expresses concerns about the economic implications of such restrictions, HEAL believes due to scientific evidence on the harmful effects of PFAS on health, all derogations should have strict time limits to help phase out PFAS for good and promote safer alternative technologies.
“The transition toward safer alternatives and phasing out PFAS for all the non-essential applications should be seen as an opportunity for innovation and promotion of clean technologies for the benefit of all. Many companies already see it this way. Furthermore, the proposed PFAS restriction allows for derogations, especially when no suitable alternative technologies are available and it also provides for transition periods,” says Jen.
“All available measures to reduce PFAS exposure with no further delay must be used. However, with national approaches, depending on the country where people live or visit in the EU, they will benefit from different levels of protection.”
Jen also notes that PFAS are still used in pesticides and the food we eat comes from many different places. She believes the comprehensive EU ban, including for pesticides, is therefore urgent.
This year, a report by the Pesticide Action Network Europe reveals a significant increase in the detection of PFAS in fruit and vegetables, with levels tripling between 2011 and 2021. The analysis, based on data from national monitoring programs in eight EU countries, shows a 220% rise in PFAS residue detection in fruit and a 274% increase in vegetables.
By Sichong Wang