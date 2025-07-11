Kraft Heinz to sell Italian infant and specialty food business to NewPrinces Group
The Kraft Heinz Company has agreed to sell its Italian infant and specialty food division to Italy’s F&B firm NewPrinces Group. The move is part of Kraft Heinz’s strategy to streamline its portfolio and shift focus toward the growth of key areas, including Heinz Tomato Ketchup and other “Taste Elevation” products like mayo, table sauces, culinary products, and pasta sauces.
The deal includes the sale of brands such as Plasmon, Nipiol, Dieterba, Aproten, and Biaglut, as well as the company’s production facility in Latina, Italy, which manufactures products for some of these brands.
After the transaction is completed, the Latina factory and its employees will continue to operate under NewPrinces’ ownership.
“This marks an important milestone in driving our strategy across Europe and the Pacific, enabling us to fuel investment and growth in our core areas, and enhance focus on our Accelerate platforms,” says Willem Brandt, president, Europe and Pacific Developed Markets at Kraft Heinz.
NewPrinces, formerly Newlat Food, is a specialized F&B company offering branded and private label products in the UK and Europe. With this deal, it aims to expand its portfolio in specialized nutrition.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2025, pending regulatory approval.
Kraft Heinz is now entering a mandatory consultation period with the local unions in Italy. The company notes that it has seen consistent growth in the country, particularly in the retail and away-from-home sectors, along with increased market share in the Taste Elevation category.
The ketchup maker recently announced plans to phase out synthetic dyes from its US portfolio by the end of 2027, and invested US$3 billion in upgrading its factories in the country to improve efficiency and offset rising costs.