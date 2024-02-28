Kerry’s c-LEcta unveils acrylamide-cutting enzyme for instant and ready-to-drink coffee
28 Feb 2024 --- Kerry Group’s subsidiary c-LEcta and German coffee tech firm Anka have formulated a new food enzyme to reduce acrylamide in instant coffee and ready to drink coffee beverages. The enzyme Acrylerase is hailed as the “first to target acrylamide directly” and is expected to help coffee manufacturers with on-site control of the potential carcinogen.
This comes amid the food industry’s efforts at reducing and regulating acrylamide levels in foods.
The benchmark levels (μg/kg) of acrylamide in foods are reported in EU regulation 2017/2158. In coffee, they are 400 µg/kg for roasted coffee and 850 µg/kg for instant coffee (EU Commission, 2017).
Typically, acrylamide is formed in starchy foods upon exposure to high heat, such as during roasting and extraction processes for soluble coffee, coffee concentrates and cereal- or chicory-based coffee surrogates.
According to Dr. Marc Struhalla, CEO of c-LEcta, the enzyme product offers a “practical solution” for soluble coffee manufacturers. It is a flexible and simple drop-in solution that formulators can easily integrate into existing manufacturing processes.
“Acrylerase can efficiently reduce acrylamide levels without compromising taste or disrupting production processes.”
A patented technology develops the enzyme, which is marketed as an alternative to existing acrylamide mitigation measures.
According to Oliver Süße-Herrmann, managing director of ANKA, Acrylerase enables soluble coffee manufacturers a much “simpler and more flexible” way to comply with acrylamide regulations than was previously possible. It also allows usage of coffee volumes that may otherwise be rejected due to high acrylamide formation.
Regulatory scenario
In 2002, the Swedish National Food Administration first reported the presence of acrylamide in foods as a by-product of the cooking process.
It is formed when reducing sugars (glucose or fructose) react with the amino acid asparagine during the Maillard reaction, the reaction responsible for the browning of food during baking, frying and roasting.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified acrylamide as a group 2A carcinogen for humans. The compound is a process contaminant in food, so controlling it is a priority in regulatory acts worldwide.
The European Food Safety Authority’s Panel on Contaminants in the Food Chain has also confirmed the health threats of acrylamide in foods in the past.
In some countries such as South Korea and the EU, directives and regulations are already in force to mitigate acrylamide and limit consumer exposure. This is done by introducing benchmark levels and monitoring acrylamide levels in various product categories, including soluble coffee.
Meanwhile, the introduction of fixed maximum limits is currently under discussion by the European Commission, notes the company.
F&B tackles acrylamide
Last year, European regulation surrounding acrylamide levels led some bakery companies in Friesland, Netherlands, to stop producing and selling Frisian gingerbread. The concern stemmed from the release of acrylamide during the baking process of the gingerbread nuts.
Scientists are also exploring gene editing to bring down the acrylamide levels in wheat flour. Professor Nigel Halford, who led the trial conducted by Rothamsted Research, UK, last year, told Food Ingredients First that if a product is over the benchmark levels, the manufacturer must review the measures they are taking to keep acrylamide levels low.
Meanwhile, bioengineering specialist Renaissance BioScience has formulated acrylamide-reducing yeast to bring down acrylamide levels in many common cooked foods. The company has received patent allowances and grants to cover China, Russia, India, Australia and Vietnam.
Kerry’s previous efforts at tackling acrylamide include a partnership with Renaissance to develop Acryleast — a natural, non-GMO yeast enzyme that reduces acrylamide by up to 90% in biscuits, crackers, French fries, potato crisps, coffee and infant food.
By Insha Naureen