Kerry Group acquires LactoSens technology to complement lactase enzyme portfolio
LactoSens technology offers fast, accurate and cost-effective lactose detection in the food and beverage industry. Kerry Group is acquiring the biosensor tech from Austria-based DirectSense, which will continue to ensure the production quality of LactoSens as a contract manufacturer.
Kerry will implement LactoSens in addition to its ingredient solutions to enable a more integrated offering for food manufacturers. The technology helps these companies meet stringent regulatory requirements while improving process efficiency through real-time analysis.
“We’re excited to bring LactoSens into Kerry Group’s portfolio to add a new element to our offering as we fully integrate LactoSens into our broader solutions for the food and beverage industry,” says Ronan Moloney, VP of enzymes at the Kerry Group.
Last year, the Kerry Group acquired the global lactase enzyme business of Chr. Hansen and Novozymes, to help clear the merger of these two companies into Novonesis. At the time, Kerry stated it would use the technology to create lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy products.
Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.
Biosensor technology
DirectSens notes that the acquisition proves the market value of its biosensor technology. The company aims to continue creating new products and fostering collaborations with its partners.
“This deal underscores the quality of our biosensor technology and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue executing our vision to develop and deliver fast and precise biosensor solutions for key analytes to the global marketplace,” adds Dr. Christoph Sygmund, CEO of DirectSens.
Other biosensors developed by the company include OatSens, which measures the sugar content in oat drinks; LactaZyme, an enzyme-driven sensor technology to detect lactate; and XPressGT, which supports early detection of diabetes and gestational diabetes by measuring 2-hydroxybutyrate, a diabetes biomarker.