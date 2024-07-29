Kensing eyes growth for botanicals amid surge for hydration beverages and holistic health products
29 Jul 2024 --- Illinois-based Kensing, an F&B supplier providing solutions for food and pharma and one of the highest-purity producers of plant-based vitamin E, has noted a rise in demand for functional drinks, namely hydration beverages, that support holistic health.
We speak with Manal Sarris, global marketing director of Kensing, who says, “Botanicals are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.67%, reaching US$13.27 billion in sales by 2032.”
“This exponential growth is driven by consumer preferences for natural, science-backed ingredients. Growing demand for functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements is driving their adoption. We have seen a surge of non-alcoholic drinks with health benefits, such as mocktails with vitamins, minerals and botanicals,” she explains.
Sarris observes a boost in hydration drinks: “Prime, a market-leading hydration drink, incorporates natural vitamin E to deliver antioxidant benefits. Many new product launches take a holistic approach, addressing health areas such as relaxation, sleep, mood, beauty and cardiovascular support.”
Plant-based goodness
In the food segment, functional foods are also gaining momentum, with a trend toward clean label, sustainable ingredients such as tocopherols to preserve food and RRR-alpha tocopherol to deliver the health benefits of plant-based vitamin E.
“New functional juices are incorporating plant sterols to help manage cholesterol levels,” comments Sarris.
“In dairy, we continue to see innovation in functional milk to reduce cholesterol or improve cardiovascular health. In addition, you can find combinations of Vitamin E and plant sterols in snack bars and drinks.”
Ingredients backed by science
Sarris flags that consumers are looking for ingredients from nature with scientifically proven benefits. They want to see clinical studies that can demonstrate their efficacy to truly address health conditions.
“Consumers are taking an interest in alternative medicine and gravitate to clean label products and sustainable solutions such as upcycling. Upcycling ingredients for food has emerged as a significant trend in the food industry, driven by growing consumer awareness of sustainability, food waste reduction and minimal footprint.”
Not only this, but consumers are actively seeking holistic health, nutricosmetics, healthy aging, mood health and stress release. “This year, women’s health has become the focus of new product development, especially women in menopause and [the category of] beauty from within,” notes Sarris.
Consumers are looking for ingredients that have health claims. Certain botanicals, such as plant-based vitamin E, have the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the FDA claims that, in combination with other ingredients, they become very versatile for plant-based product formulations.
“We are rediscovering the great benefits of this upcycled, plant-based vitamin, which are largely unknown to the general public as they have mainly been exposed to synthetic vitamin E. Regarding cardiovascular health, there are more than 140 studies on the efficacy of plant sterols, with a regulatory framework well-defined by the EFSA and FDA.”
Future growth for botanicals
Kensing sees the future of botanicals geared toward holistic health and healthy aging, driven by consumers who are looking for new delivery systems that are fun and tasty — for example, functional drinks, shots, nutrition bars and even bread and chocolate, notes Sarris.
“The real challenge is to incorporate beneficial ingredients that are clean and do not have aftertaste or odor. It is also important to include the daily dosage. According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, one in six people will be 60 years and older. Brands need to consider launching new functional foods and beverages to meet the needs of middle-aged and seniors.”
She also foresees a shift from synthetic antioxidants to natural ones, not only because many are being limited by regulations but also because consumers are demanding more naturalness in foods, beverages and supplements.
In this regard, Kensing continues to research new natural sources for obtaining antioxidants for F&B.
“As consumers increasingly seek wellness and active lifestyles, they demand foods and beverages that complement their lifestyles,” adds Sarris.
There is also a growing demand for planet-friendly products. “Upcycled ingredients and minimally processed products reduce waste and minimize the environmental impact. Our clients are moving from synthetic vitamin E to Sun E, which is highly sustainable and non-GMO certified,” she concludes.
By Elizabeth Green