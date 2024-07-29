Angel Yeast introduces protein and application solutions at Growth Asia 2024 in Singapore
29 Jul 2024 --- Chinese manufacturer Angel Yeast showcased its yeast protein solutions at this year’s Growth Asia summit, which took place in Singapore, July 16–18. The summit covered infant and child nutrition, protein trends, healthy aging and women’s health, among other topics.
“Angel Yeast is honored to join Growth Asia 2024, where we introduced our yeast protein product and innovative application solutions in the Asia-Pacific region,” says Chen Zhixian, deputy general manager of Angel Yeast Nutrition and Health Technology Center. “We shared insights on the advantages of yeast protein compared to other proteins and showcased successful global case studies.”
“This summit helped raise awareness of our yeast protein and the AngeoPro brand,” she adds.
At the event, Chen gave a presentation on “The Science Behind AngeoPro,” which explored Angel Yeast’s R&D in the yeast protein space along with its nutritional benefits, applications and the latest research findings.
Angel Yeast asserts that yeast proteins are healthy and sustainable and can play an important role in meeting the expanding consumer demand for highly nutritious and functional health foods.
Asia-Pacific market trends
The manufacturer highlights that nearly 20 companies attending the summit expressed interest in their protein solutions. Consumer interest in high-protein solutions targeting intestinal, sleep, mental health and sports nutrition drives innovation.
According to Angel Yeast, eggs, lean meat and fish remain the most popular sources of protein, with yogurt, protein ready-to-drink beverages, bars and powders also gaining traction.
In particular, Austria is spotlighted as the world’s largest market for high-protein yogurt, valued at US$47 million. South Korea makes up 63% of the world’s bar market, worth US$7.2 million, while Thailand’s ready-to-drink protein beverage market totals US$4 million.