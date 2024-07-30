July in review: Regulatory approvals for cultivated meat, US bans octopus farming and BVO in beverages
30 Jul 2024 --- This month, landmark regulatory approvals for cultivated meat and insects for human consumption were in the spotlight while restrictions on brominated vegetable oil in beverages came into force.
We spoke to key players about the opportunities and challenges of protein fortification, while NoPalm Ingredients told us how it is getting ahead of EU deforestation regulations concerning palm oil.
In business news, Carlsberg announced plans to acquire Britvic for £3.28 billion (US$4.2 billion) in a significant UK soft drinks expansion.
Meanwhile, the Good Food Institute’s latest survey found that European consumers want the freedom to choose cultivated meat once EU regulators have approved it. The US made moves to pass a federal bill to ban commercial octopus farming and octopus imports.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
FDA bans brominated vegetable oil in beverages amid potential health concerns
The US FDA revoked authorization for using brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in beverages after an updated assessment found the chemical has the “potential for adverse health effects in humans.” The FDA previously authorized its use in small amounts of 15 parts per million or lower. But a new ruling highlighted how the FDA no longer allows for the use of BVO in food with the agency revoking its food additive regulation. The new ruling will come into force on August 2, 2024, after decades of what some believe has been “inaction” on BVO.
How far will Tyson Foods scale back its antibiotic-free beef pledge?
Tyson Foods reported plans to reduce its antibiotic-free beef offering, following a similar move with poultry last year. Earlier this month, speculation mounted about the US meat giant pulling back on supplying beef without antibiotics, which led to criticism from campaign groups concerned over antimicrobial resistance.
Carlsberg to acquire Britvic for £3.28BN in UK soft drinks expansion
UK Pepsi bottler and soft drinks maker Britvic agreed to a takeover bid of £3.28 billion (US$4.2 billion) from Carlsberg. The move is expected to allow the Danish brewer to expand its drinks bottling operations in the UK and beyond beer. Britvic said the deal “creates an enlarged international group well-placed to capture the growth opportunities in multiple drinks sectors,” while Carlsberg said the agreement with PepsiCo provides the “combined group with a strong platform for continued success.”
Singapore approves 16 insect species for human consumption to bolster alternative protein
Singapore approved the use of 16 insects as food and developed an insect regulatory framework to ensure food safety. Insects declared safe for human consumption included house crickets, grasshoppers, mealworms, locusts and silk moths, among others (at different life stages). Singapore’s low agricultural production means it has a high dependency on food imports, which this regulation aims to reduce.
Yeast to oil: NoPalm Ingredients eyes replacement with fermentation-based technology
USDA statistics indicated that global palm oil production is on an upward trend, with a 2% year-over-year increase from 2022 to 2024. However, its association with deforestation has triggered a string of innovations to reduce reliance. Netherlands-based NoPalm Ingredients’ is one company that is innovating to get ahead of the forthcoming EU Deforestation Regulation. We spoke with the co-founder to find out more.
Pesticide U-turn on the horizon? Investigation examines call for “bee killing” chemical ban
A UK environmental watchdog launched a probe into why Conservative ministers authorized a neonicotinoid pesticide in 2023 and 2024, which is banned in the EU and linked to killing bees. The investigation was prompted by the recent change of government in Britain, with Labour pushing out the Conservatives after 14 years. It reignited discussion about whether the controversial pesticide will be overturned and a ban or limitations put in place, depending on the outcome of the Office for Environmental Protection’s investigation.
GFI survey finds European consumers want freedom to choose cultivated meat
A survey revealed that European consumers want the freedom to choose whether to eat cultivated meat once EU regulators have approved it. Most of those surveyed also think that cultivated meat packaging should be allowed to use “meaty” names such as “chicken”, “burger” and “sausage” while making it clear that the cultivated meat comes from a different production process. We spoke to non-profit think tank, the Good Food Institute, which commissioned the research.
IFT First 2024: Protein in “anything and everything” leads US food trends as lifestyle diets evolve
We spoke to ingredient suppliers on the show floor of IFT First in Chicago, US, to understand the opportunities and challenges of protein fortification. High-protein claims are penetrating more diverse F&B categories across US supermarket shelves, from coffee and ice cream to bakery and snacks. Along with the expansion, new sources of the macronutrient are coming to the market, including canola, yeast and precision fermentation-derived whey proteins to meet higher demands for protein.
Meatly CEO: Slaughter-free pet food prepares to take off after regulatory approval
Meatly received UK regulatory clearance to sell cultivated meat for pet food, marking a landmark decision. CEO and co-founder of the company, Owen Ensor, discussed this leap forward for the nascent cultivated food industry with Food Ingredients First. He dived into how cultivated chicken is produced and how scale-up and commercialization are now on the horizon. Crucially, he addressed how slaughter-free pet food offers dog and cat owners a way to negotiate the paradox of feeding their beloved pets with meat from animal livestock.
US poised to outlaw octopus farming with new bill to boost animal welfare and protect the ocean
The US made moves to pass a federal bill to ban commercial octopus farming as well as octopus imports. This potential legislation comes amid rising concerns over the environmental, ethical and public health challenges associated with octopus farming. Backed by the Aquatic Life Institute, the bill is hailed as a “watershed” moment in the US.
By Gaynor Selby