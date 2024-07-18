GFI survey finds European consumers want freedom to choose cultivated meat
18 Jul 2024 --- A survey reveals that European consumers want the freedom to choose whether to eat cultivated meat once EU regulators have approved it. Most of those surveyed also think that cultivated meat packaging should be allowed to use “meaty” names such as “chicken”, “burger” and “sausage” while making it clear that the cultivated meat comes from a different production process.
The consumer research — conducted by YouGov Deutschland in April 2024 and commissioned by the Good Food Institute Europe (GFI) — comes amid pushback in countries like Italy, which is moving to ban the country’s food industry from producing cell-based foods in a bid to “protect culinary heritage.”
Seth Roberts, senior policy manager at the international non-profit and think tank GFI, examines the key takeaways from consumer research.
“The findings show that across a wide range of European countries, many consumers are open to cultivated meat, recognize its economic potential and believe that once it’s been through the EU’s robust regulatory process, it should be down to consumers to decide whether or not they want to eat it,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“With the debate about cultivated meat becoming more prominent across Europe, it’s important to get a sense of what consumers think about this new food.”
“We hope newly-elected policymakers in the EU, as well as those in member states, pay attention to these findings and recognize that people in many countries want consumer choice when it comes to cultivated meat.”
Despite Italy’s moves to ban cultivated meat, this research finds that 53% of Italian participants favor cultivated meat being approved for sale if food regulators find it safe and nutritious.
“The findings demonstrate that, despite the debate that has taken place in Italy, people there recognize the importance of the EU’s regulatory process and are far more interested in consumer choice than in ideological arguments,” Roberts continues.
Country breakdown
The survey is believed to be the largest of its kind conducted on consumer beliefs about cultivated meat. Over 1,000 people from each country, including Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden, were surveyed online. A separate poll revealed the views of Austrians and Germans earlier in the year.
The research shows that 69% of people in Portugal, 58% in Spain, 65% in Germany and 57% in Belgium are in favor of cultivated meat being approved for sale. Around half of the people in France and Romania agreed, while 53% in Italy also agreed.
The research also found that people think cultivated meat should be produced in their country when it comes to the market so national economies can benefit. Some 62% of people in Czechia, 64% in Portugal and 60% in Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands shared this view, while 51% of those surveyed in Poland felt the same way.
Is more awareness needed?
In addition, awareness of cultivated meat varied significantly. Some 61% percent of people in the Netherlands said they had heard of this new way of making meat, compared to only 23% in Greece. In most countries, less than a fifth said they knew a lot about cultivated meat.
“This remains an under-researched area, and more work needs to take place to understand exactly how consumer views are developing as cultivated meat becomes more high profile and gets closer to the market.”
“However, the findings show that while many people said they were aware of this new food, less than a fifth in most countries know a lot about it. With misinformation about cultivated meat having clouded the public debate in some countries, there is an urgent need for clear and accurate information about this food to be made widely available,” Roberts adds.
Long way to go?
Still in its nascent stage, the cultivated meat industry is brimming with R&D and investment. Many in the industry hail it as one of the most significant solutions to future food and the search for sustainable alternative proteins that are better for the environment and mindful of animal welfare.
Cultivated meat is produced in fermentors rather than by farming animals. It requires approval under the EU’s Novel Foods Regulation before it can be sold anywhere in the EU.
The US has approved Upside Foods and Good Meat’s sale of cultivated chicken, while Singapore approved cultured chicken meat sales in 2020. Good Meat has also received Singapore’s approval for serum-free media for cultured meat production to drive down costs and expand commercialization.
Additionally, cultivated meat tastings in the Netherlands and cultivated quail safety approval in Australia are examples of the alt-protein product’s widening global acceptance.
“Cultivated meat must go through one of the world’s most rigorous regulatory processes before it will be available in the EU. This survey shows people across a wide range of countries believe that once it’s been approved, it should be down to consumers to decide whether or not they want to eat it.”
“Europe, as home to dynamic businesses and some of the world’s best scientists, is well-placed to become a world leader in cultivated meat. It’s great to see so many Europeans are ready for its arrival as part of a diversified food system. Policymakers should recognize cultivated meat’s potential to boost food security by supporting this rapidly growing sector,” concludes Roberts.
By Gaynor Selby