Juicy Marbles debuts mycoprotein salmon alternative for plant-based seafood versatility
US-based Juicy Marbles has unveiled its first whole-cut salmon alternative, “Kinda Salmon,” made with fermented fungi-based mycoprotein. The fish filet, structured for a “tender yet firm bite,” responds to a strong consumer demand for realistic and versatile plant-based fish options.
With the innovation, the company aims to address a key gap in the plant-based fish market: most alternatives are breaded or pre-seasoned, limiting versatility. Kinda Salmon is an unbreaded 110g filet, lightly seasoned with pink pepper and lemon, allowing applications across various cuisines.
The ultra-realistic, ‘substantial’ fish filet is made in partnership with Austrian start-up Revo Foods, and is the second in Juicy Marbles’ collaboration-based series featuring plant-based products from partner companies.
The first product, “Kinda Cod,” launched last month, received positive customer feedback for its subtle flavor, realistic texture, and versatility in the kitchen.
The product’s novel structuring process is based on Revo Foods’ in-house developed additive manufacturing technology, David Petuzzi from Revo Foods, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Using a multi-nozzle system, the machine enables precise integration of fat components into a fibrous protein matrix.”
Preserving flavor and nutrients
The vegan salmon filet contains omega-3 from microalgae oil, such as DHA (117 mg) and EPA (74 mg) per serving, and 13g of protein per filet. It also contains dietary fiber (18% DV), Vitamin B12 (40% DV), Vitamin B6 (30% DV), and Folate (40% DV).
Petuzzi says Revo Foods’ structuring method differs from conventional methods such as high-moisture extrusion, which rely heavily on heat and shear forces. “In contrast, our technology operates with significantly lower thermal and mechanical stress — preserving more flavor and nutrients in the final product.”
“Additionally, by combining different materials within a single product, we can achieve a more authentic texture that conventional techniques struggle to replicate,” Petuzzi adds.
For Juicy Marbles co-founder Luka Sinček, the product aligns with Juicy Marbles’ goal to create plant-based proteins that are “versatile canvases” for cooking.
“There’s demand for plant-based fish products that feel like real ingredients, rather than pre-packaged meals. And Kinda Salmon does that with panache. We’ve made one-pot fish bakes, high-protein salads, fish sandwiches, it kinda does it all.”
Expanding plant-based innovations
Sinček tells us the company is working on expanding to other plant-based food categories. “We are already planning on some, however, I cannot disclose anything at this moment. What I can say is, it’s going to happen soon.”
According to Juicy Marbles, the success of its co-release with Revo reveals that there is still plenty of “unmet demand” in the plant-based space, with plans to release even more diverse products in the future.
Kinda Salmon is currently available only through Juicy Marbles’ US webshop. A UK launch is planned, and in the EU, it is offered through Revo Foods’ retail partners.