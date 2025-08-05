Burcon launches 90% pure fava protein isolate, expands plant-based innovation portfolio
Burcon NutraScience Corporation has launched FavaPro, a high-purity fava bean protein isolate now in commercial production. The new ingredient contains over 90% protein and is designed to support the growing demand for clean label, allergen-friendly plant proteins in applications ranging from dairy alternatives and beverages to baked goods and snacks.
Produced using Burcon’s proprietary extraction and purification process, FavaPro is naturally non-GMO and hypoallergenic. It features a light color and neutral flavor profile, allowing for easy formulation without masking agents or color correction. Like yellow peas, fava beans are nitrogen-fixing and require fewer inputs, supporting sustainable farming practices.
“The commercial launch of FavaPro marks an important milestone in Burcon’s growth strategy,” says CEO Kip Underwood. “We’re expanding our capabilities at scale and addressing accelerating demand from manufacturers seeking functional, sustainable proteins.”
FavaPro was among the most in-demand ingredients at the recent IFT First 2025 tradeshow, reflecting a broader market shift toward next-generation legumes as protein sources that combine nutrition, sustainability, and clean formulation potential.