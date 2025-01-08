Irish F&B exports boosted by €17B amid inflation and market challenges
Irish food and drink exports reported a record high in 2024, with an export value of €17 billion (US$17.5 billion), according to Bord Bia’s (Irish Food Board) recent report. Seafood, prepared consumer foods (PCF) and meat recorded volume growth, while dairy export values remained stable.
Trade to international markets (not including the EU and UK) increased by 5% to €5.2 billion (US$5.4 billion) while France, Germany and Belgium dominated EU exports. The countries accounted for nearly 40% of total exports to the EU.
Inflation continued to impact traders and consumers, but higher pricing lifted the export value by 5% over 2023.
“This is a significant achievement, given the prevailing impact of cost inflation and market volatility,” says Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
“Despite these ongoing challenges, the sector time and again proves its resilience. Our food companies, farmers, fishers and food and drink producers have, at each stage of the production cycle, contributed to the agri-food sector’s performance in 2024.”
Meat and seafood spikes
Higher volumes and values of beef, pigmeat and livestock drove total meat and livestock exports upward by 6% to €4.3 billion (US$4.4 billion), states the board’s Export Performance and Prospects Report for 2024/2025.
The PCF sector exports increased by 7% to €3.4 billion (US$3.5 billion), while seafood exports jumped by 9% to approximately €595 million (US$613.9 million). Meanwhile, cereal and horticulture exports rose by 4% in value to a total of €325 million (US$335.4 million) in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Irish dairy exports remained unchanged at €6.3 billion (US$6.5 billion), “despite weather conditions throughout the year affecting grass growth,” notes the report.
Bord Bia also observed a 19% growth in the value of drink exports to just over €2.1 billion (US$2.16 billion). The ‘ready-to-drink’ (RTD) beverages export value amounted to €235 million (US$242.4 million) and whiskey exports increased by 13% to over €1 billion (US$1.03 billion) in value.
International trade outlook
The organization believes the growth in the global markets’ trade values is due to exports to North America, which increased by 14% to approximately €2 billion (US$2.06 billion).
Meanwhile, EU-bound exports increased by 4% in 2024 to almost €5.9 billion (US$6.08 billion), although the EU’s share of Irish food, drink and horticulture exports is now 35%, down by a percent from 2023.
Bord Bia also noted the UK as “the largest single-country market for Irish food drink and horticulture exports,” with value up 7% to €5.9 billion (US$6.08 billion). The total share of exports to the UK in 2024 is predicted to be almost 35%, which remains lower than pre-Brexit trading.
In Asia, the board highlighted a “mixed” performance, with dairy exports declining by 12% in value terms and pigmeat exports to China continuing to face challenges, falling below €100 million (US$103 million). Meanwhile, exports to Africa increased to €950 million (US$980 million) up 10% from 2023 levels.
Overcoming operating challenges
Bord Bia’s CEO Sentiment Survey reveals that most Irish food and drink exporters remain optimistic about achieving growth in 2025. Some eight in ten respondents (82%) expect growth in the retail sector. Half the companies surveyed expect growth in the foodservice channel and 44% in the manufacturing sector.
However, global trade concerns still remain, flags the survey. More than one-third of businesses expressed concerns that their competitiveness “could decline in the next 12 months.”
Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole says: “The confidence and continued ambition of the industry is clear in the results of Bord Bia’s CEO Sentiment Survey, showing that most Irish food and drink exporters remain optimistic about achieving growth in 2025, despite the business environment and operating challenges.”
Rising labour costs, sustained cost inflation, difficulties in accessing raw materials, and geopolitical tensions, such as the looming threat of tariffs, were cited as key risks to competitiveness.