Pennington Biomedical highlights DASH diet’s enduring benefits for heart health
Pennington Biomedical Research Center is spotlighting the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet after The 2025 U.S. News & World Report rated it as the best heart-healthy diet and second best overall.
Developed in the 1990s, the DASH diet may help fight high blood pressure and is backed by science and research for its health benefits. It claims to be nutritionally complete, versatile, filling and non-restrictive.
“Thirty years after its development, the DASH diet has stood the test of time and is a proven eating plan with numerous health benefits. Pennington Biomedical is proud of our history and role in the DASH diet,” says Dr. John Kirwan, executive director of Pennington Biomedical.
“The DASH Diet was developed by some of our Pennington Biomedical pioneers, with Dr. George Bray, Dr. Donna Ryan and Dr. Catherine Champagne among the DASH Diet Collaborative Research Group lead developers.”
Meanwhile, the Mediterranean diet was deemed the most highly rated of the 38 diets tested. It received the highest scores in several of the 21 categories. Both diets emphasize intake of whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and lean protein, while the DASH diet also restricts sodium and saturated fat intake.
One of the best
The DASH diet also ranks first for managing high blood pressure and second in addressing high cholesterol, prediabetes, healthy eating and gut health.
It is rated third best for diabetes management and easiest to follow while ranking fourth for mental health, menopause, arthritis and mental health.
“The DASH diet is a healthy eating pattern that is easy to stick with, and it works for the whole family,” comments Dr. Champagne, professor and registered dietitian nutritionist at Pennington Biomedical.
“For the past 15 years, DASH has been ranked at or near the top of the U.S. News & World Report rankings because it is scientifically proven to lower blood pressure, lower the risk of stroke, lower the risk of cardiovascular events and work to improve metabolism regardless of your size.”
According to the DASH diet, fruits, vegetables and low-fat or fat-free milk and milk products are the main components of a diet low in saturated fat, cholesterol and total fat. Milk is touted as a good source of potassium, magnesium, calcium, protein and fiber.
The diet also consists of whole grain products, fish, poultry and nuts with lowered lean red meat, sweets, added sugars and sugar-containing beverages compared to the average diet of US adults.
Likewise, the American Heart Association recommends 2.5 cups of vegetables per day and 2 cups of fruit per day.
According to a study from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas from a six-year study, adults with type 1 diabetes may have a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease if they follow eating habits that are consistent with the Mediterranean diet or the DASH diet.
Breast cancer and heart problems
A previous study on 3,145 women by Oxford University, UK, published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, found that the DASH diet may also lower heart disease risk in breast cancer patients.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading non-breast cancer-related cause of death in women with breast cancer, reveals the university. In the US, over 3.8 million women have survived breast cancer, but are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease than women who have not had breast cancer.
The risk is high because of cardiotoxic effects of breast cancer treatment and other common risk factors.
Researchers discovered that women with the most DASH-aligned diets at the time of their breast cancer diagnosis had a 25% lower risk of venous thromboembolic disease, a 21% lower risk of valvular heart disease, a 23% lower risk of arrhythmia, a 23% lower risk of cardiac arrest and a 47% lower risk of heart failure.