US biotechnology partnership launches efforts to reduce heavy metal contamination in crop production
Agricultural products specialist Wilbur-Ellis, has joined forces with Talam Biotech, a biological technologies start-up, to develop a novel approach to reducing heavy metal contamination in food.
Talam Biotech says it is “unlocking the hidden potential of soil” to reduce toxicity from heavy metals through novel microbial solutions, derived from natural sources, which inhibit the bioavailability and uptake of heavy metals to plants.
The company specializes in the power of microbes and their capacity to reduce contaminants and remediate soil pollutants.
Market development agreement
Reduced uptake by plants means fewer contaminants in grains, vegetables, and fruits.
“The issue of heavy metals in agricultural lands is widespread in the US, naturally and as a consequence of anthropogenic activities such as agricultural and industrial pollution. Once these toxic elements are present in agricultural soils, they find their way to our food,” Talam Biotech CEO John Chrosniak tells Food Ingredients First.
“Wilbur-Ellis, as a leading provider of innovative solutions to farmers across the US, is tuned in on farmers’ concerns, and while there are many competing priorities for US farmers, from labor challenges to tariffs, the challenge of heavy metals is a growing concern.”
“Meanwhile, Talam identified the opportunity of developing solutions for this issue since there are limited, cost-effective alternatives available to farmers. With this partnership, Wilbur-Ellis and Talam seek to further accelerate Talam’s development of this critical technology.”
“Reducing exposure to heavy metals in food demands a system-wide approach that starts at the farm.”
Talam anticipates the commercial launch of a wheat product produced with its process in 2027. Additional products for vegetables, grains, and root crops will follow.
“In 2024, the company demonstrated a significant reduction of up to 50% in cadmium in spring wheat grain in Europe. In 2025 we are expanding the testing of our lead candidates in preparation for larger scale, pre-commercial trials in 2026 and 2027. In addition, we are expanding our work to wheat in the US through this collaboration with Wilbur-Ellis.”
Chrosniak explains that Talam is also developing products for spinach-cadmium, rice-arsenic, and tubers-cadmium, which are at earlier development stages. “Our intent is to prioritize our efforts on these crops where we can have the biggest impact on reducing food-based exposure to heavy metals.”
Mitigating heavy metals
He notes that it all begins with the company’s proprietary discovery process, which enables it to rapidly identify native, non-engineered microbes that have the potential to mitigate heavy metal uptake and are already adapted to local soil types, environmental conditions, and even crop varieties.
“By choosing to use the natural soil microbes we avoid many issues that would slow our time to market. To target delivery, we use a seed treatment to apply a high population of the live microbe that is ready to colonize the roots of the germinating plant, using a proprietary microbial formulation.”
“The protection provided by our microbes can be by several modes-of-action, but in general, they reduce the bioavailable forms of heavy metals that are taken up by plant roots.”
Chris Wooley, Wilbur-Ellis portfolio manager, Specialty Actives, says Talam’s technology can make farmers significant players in addressing the challenge of heavy metals in food, with the potential to improve yields as well.
“We’ve been impressed with Talam’s early test results and are looking forward to helping bring this important innovation to US customers.”
Heavy metals occur naturally in the environment and are also a result of human activity. They enter the food supply through the water and soil used to grow crops.
Improving the understanding of the content and exposure of arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury in food and their impact on human health has increased consumer concerns and regulatory scrutiny worldwide.
An International Food and Information Council survey of US consumers released last year found that 64% of Americans are “very or extremely concerned” about heavy metals in food. The presence of heavy metals in baby food is ranked as the top concern.
This report also shows that among this group of consumers, half say they have changed their eating habits.
Concerns over baby food
In January, the US FDA released action levels for lead in baby food. The government agency set maximum levels for lead in baby food such as fruits, vegetables, yogurts, and cereals in an effort to reduce infant exposure to harmful contaminants.
Its guidance for food manufacturers is not mandatory and covers packaged processed foods for babies or young children under two years old.
At the same time, California’s Bill AB899 introducing requirements for testing and disclosure of heavy metals in baby foods went into effect.
“In addition, several bills have been introduced in the US Congress to expand testing and regulation for heavy metals in food. California, Maryland, Virginia, and Illinois passed bills mandating testing and disclosure of heavy metal contamination in baby food.”
“These initiatives highlight the momentum for enhanced food safety regulations beyond FDA efforts such as Closer to Zero, albeit following its guidance. However, challenges remain in harmonizing with global standards, enforcing compliance, and addressing contamination sources,” he concludes.