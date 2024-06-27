Nutriswiss decodes sensory science to optimize oils and fats for improved storage stability
27 Jun 2024 --- Nutriswiss, a Switzerland-based edible oil refiner, is integrating the latest insights from sensory research into its development processes to enhance the functional and physiological characteristics of lipids used in the F&B industry. The company uses advanced refining methods for “selectively” eliminating short-chain fatty acids to get a “more neutral” taste and mask bitter flavors, broadening consumer appeal.
Taste is often reduced to the papillae of the tongue and the five basic tastes. However, numerous studies reveal that at the molecular biological level, various receptors and inhibitors on cell surfaces also directly affect human metabolism and influence fat and oil perceptions. Nutriswiss is using these findings to improve the quality of its custom edible fats.
“Refined edible oils should be odorless and tasteless to not affect the sensory properties of their respective application. A wide range of analytical parameters in combination with sensory expertise are as important for us as the technological side,” Martin Mäder, head of Industry Sales at Nutriswiss, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Minute traces of oxidation products in the refined oil may result in the customer specification not being met. Nutriswiss has therefore developed its own high-quality standards that combine its controlled transport logistics, new refining technologies and great expertise to offer high-quality products to the food industry.”
Role of the senses
Sensory perception plays a decisive role in the evaluation and acceptance of foods. Whether oils and fats are perceived as “tasty and pleasant” depends on various sensory stimuli.
Nutriswiss taps into the knowledge of sensory receptors like the G protein-coupled receptor GPR120 — which plays an important role in regulating energy metabolism, insulin sensitivity and inflammatory responses — to improve its oil refining processes and products.
The fatty acids found in edible fats and oils interact with the receptor, “directly” influencing vital metabolic processes and the sensory properties of food, explains Mäder.
“Nutriswiss uses highly developed refining processes to influence the lipid composition and concentration of fatty acids. This way, short-chain fatty acids can be optimally removed to make fats taste more neutral.”
The process can also optimize the fatty acid composition to positively influence the sensory effects of lipolysis and increase consumer acceptance.
Masking unwanted flavors
Mäder further points out that understanding how receptors respond differently depending on the fatty acid composition in triglycerides indicates there might be new ways to “reduce or mask” unwanted flavors in the future. Bitter flavors are one of them.
“Another important receptor that is indirectly involved in the sensory perception of oils and fats plays a role in the recognition of bitter flavors too,” he says. Bitter receptors are recognized by T2R proteins and the perception of bitter and fat tastes interact.
“By activating these receptors, certain substances can trigger a bitter taste that is relevant for the sensory perception of oils and fats,” he explains.
In addition to receptors, he stresses the importance of “inhibitors” in regulating sensory perception. These can inhibit the activity of sensory receptors and thus modulate taste and smell.
Improving fat storage stability
The F&B industry is increasingly focusing on “mild and gentle” refining methods to preserve the natural ingredients of edible vegetable oils, observes Mäder.
The methods also improve the “storage stability” of fats and oils through precisely coordinated processing steps.
Another pressing concern of foods containing oils and fats is rancidity, a process that imparts off-odors and tastes to food when it gets oxidized. Mäder tells us how the industry can mitigate this challenge.
“Rancidity is a sensory problem for manufacturers and consumers alike. However, it can be solved technically by controlling all refining steps based on laboratory analyses and sensory evaluation of the raw material.”
“In this way, primary and secondary oxidation products are largely removed, while a higher proportion of natural antioxidants and other valuable ingredients are retained to support storage stability.”
Enhancing bakery products
Mäder believes it is crucial to source the oils responsibly, especially given the growing demand for organic-certified oils and fats.
“Our organic-certified structured triglycerides provide a broad range of opportunities. As the production process can be controlled according to individual requirements, it results in structured fats with the desired crystal profile and melting behavior for various applications.”
The fats are more temperature-stable than normal coconut fat and can “replace palm fats and palm oil fractions in bakery fillings.”
In bakery applications, structured fats are essential for breaking the continuity of protein (gluten) and starch network in the batter or dough, resulting in a tender, non-chewy texture, finds a study. The fats also provide a thin lubricating film over tiny solid particles in bakery mass for long-lasting softness and freshness to finished products.
Looking ahead
Besides focusing on advanced sensory research to optimize its product and process development, Nutriswiss plans to pursue its research and technology-driven approach to formulate customized fats and oils of the highest quality for the F&B industry.
“More than half of our range comprises exclusive products specially developed for our customers and precisely tailored to their production and processing needs in the food, catering, retail, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.”
“In this field, we are striving to extend our customer base throughout Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and the Middle East,” he concludes.
By Insha Naureen