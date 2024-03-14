Industrial octopus farming based on unsupported claims, warns Animal Legal Defense Fund
14 Mar 2024 --- Corporate plans to establish an octopus farming industry to satisfy growing global seafood demand are based on unsubstantiated sustainability claims, argues Jennifer Hauge, senior legislative affairs manager at the Animal Legal Defense Fund. She warns that these facilities would in fact harm animals, people and the natural environment.
In this in-depth interview, Hauge also suggests that octopus farming bans could spread across the US and encourage international governments to take similar action following the introduction of bills to outlaw the practice in the US states of Washington, California and Hawaii.
The Spanish company Nueva Pescanova aims to open the world’s first industrial octopus farm in the Canary Islands, but the project must first undergo an environmental impact assessment.
Who are the major companies behind the push for octopus farming in the US?
Hauge: It is unknown whether there are specific US companies attempting to begin octopus farming in this country. However, research has been underway for years by companies in Spain, Mexico, China and other countries to start up the industry. Nueva Pescanova is currently in the permit review stage to become the first industrial octopus farm in the world.
What factors are driving demand for industrially farmed octopus in the US?
Hauge: The industry says increased demand for octopus among consumers necessitates more sourcing beyond the current wild-caught supply. However, farmed octopus is unsustainable because the species is carnivorous and requires a 3:1 food conversion ratio. This requirement means intensive farming on an industrial scale will create additional pressure on already depleted wild fish populations and fragile marine ecosystems.
Any claims from the industry that octopuses can be fed bycatch (unwanted fish and other marine creatures trapped by commercial fishing nets) and discards to maximize sustainability are not based on any evidence. Octopuses are picky eaters and prefer live foods.
Additionally, the Jevons Paradox would predict that the increased efficiency of one factor would actually lead to increased utilization. Encouraging the use of offal byproducts in fish feed might provide a perverse incentive to fish more large animals for direct human consumption.
Do you expect octopus farming bans to spread across the US after bills were introduced in Washington, California and Hawaii?
Hauge: Washington’s state legislature just passed a bill that creates the world’s first ban on octopus farming (HB 1153). California currently has the only other active bill still being considered in this legislative session. There are discussions happening in other coastal states for future legislation in 2025 and beyond, as well as globally. We believe this is a movement to establish that the creation of new forms of factory farming of sentient creatures is not the way of the future.
What impacts, if any, could these US bans have on EU legislation, which lags behind in outlawing octopus farming?
Hauge: We are hopeful that the Washington bill will smooth the way for the California bill, and any additional US legislation will only encourage other governments around the world to follow suit to protect octopuses from unnecessary farming.
The UK recently amended its existing animal welfare law to officially recognize octopus sentience after findings in a London School of Economics review which drew on over 300 existing scientific studies and concluded that cephalopods (including octopuses, squid and cuttlefish) and decapods (including crabs, lobsters and crayfish) should be regarded as sentient and therefore be included within the scope of animal welfare law. There are many scientific and advocacy organizations working to lobby the EU to take similar protective action.
Any final thoughts?
Hauge: The time is now to take a proactive stance in addressing the ethical, environmental, and public health challenges associated with octopus farming to prevent the establishment of an industry fraught with so many unresolved and potentially irreversible problems.
We stand at a critical juncture where our choices will significantly impact the welfare of sentient beings, the health of our ecosystems and the safety of our communities.
By Joshua Poole