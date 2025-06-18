Danone adds US$65M production line and distribution hub in Jacksonville
Danone North America is opening a new US$65 million production line at its Jacksonville, Florida facility to meet increased demand for its coffee and creamer products, including International Delight and STōK Cold Brew Coffee. The company has also begun work on a new regional distribution center in the area to improve logistics across the Southeastern US.
The 115,025-square-foot Jacksonville site, in operation since 1948, now includes advanced bottle-molding equipment that increases production capacity and reduces environmental impact. The new line lowers bottle loss by 30% and cuts water usage while supporting the shift to fully recyclable bottles.
Danone’s investment adds around 200 direct and indirect jobs in Jacksonville across manufacturing and distribution. The initiative aligns with the company’s broader supply chain strategy — 90% of Danone’s products sold in the US are already produced domestically.
“We expand our operations in Jacksonville and contribute to new employment in the community,” says Dan Magliocco, president of Danone North America. “This is part of our long-term investment in American manufacturing and local supply chain infrastructure.”
US Representative Aaron Bean notes: “Danone continues to support manufacturing in Jacksonville. The company strengthens its presence in the region by committing resources and creating jobs in Northeast Florida.”