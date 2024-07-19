IFT First 2024: Lycored debuts “free-from” nature-based colorant sourced from tomatoes
19 Jul 2024 --- Lycored, a global supplier of naturally derived carotenoids for F&B and dietary supplements, launched a new nature-based colorant, ResilientRed BF, during IFT First in Chicago, US.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Caroline Schroeder, global head of marketing at Lycored, to understand the current consumer trends of clean label and sustainable F&B, which fuel this innovation and the scope of application.
ResilientRed BF expands the company’s portfolio of naturally derived lycopene-based shades sourced from tomatoes. According to the company, it can offer resiliency and stability across pH, light and high temperatures while giving the finished product viscosity for easier flowability.
Additionally, the colorant is made without sugar esters or palm oil and can provide efficient and economical coloring solutions to customers due to its vibrancy at low doses.
“It is a free-from formulation. It is also compliant with Whole Foods Market, which can help a company reach a wide demographic, from mass-produced to more premium pricing, but with one universal solution that will bring their community of customers together.”
The development highlights a key innovation focus for Lycored’s R&D.
“We want to be sure that we can meet consumer demands because, though we don’t sell directly to consumers, they are ultimately customers as well.”
In addition, the company is presenting other nature-based colors, taste and texture-enhancing ingredients mainly derived from tomatoes, along with its range of orange and yellow colors from beta-carotene.
Schroeder notes that the final applications and markets for Lycored’s solutions are wide, with multiple possibilities.
“We have a collection of nature-based colors that can meet the needs in various applications, from beverages, ultra-pasteurized milk and confectionery to plant-based meats and surimi seafood and everything in between. We’re able to cover the gamut there.”
No artificial ingredients
Schroeder highlights key consumer trends that underscore the company’s lineup of naturally derived hues.
banned the usage of red dye No.3 because of its potential health risks.Among these is the ongoing legislation in the US, where several states, including Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania are considering banning over six synthetic food colorings after California
“The legislation against artificial colors is driving the demand for companies that previously had thought that their nature-based counterparts to artificials perhaps wouldn’t do the job. They are starting to give us a chance and seeing that this is beneficial and effective.”
“Everybody’s looking to have a more wholesome ingredient label and return to that ‘natural feel,’ doing away with the artificial ingredients.”
Zero-waste production
Beyond clean labels and other wellness trends, environmental sustainability remains a priority for many consumers, especially younger demographics. Schroeder says Lycored’s zero-waste production process is a step toward responsible production and consumption.
“The core of our business started with and continues to be the tomatoes. We grow our own in Israel and California, working closely with our farmers to have no waste in the harvest.”
“Every part of the tomato is used. The seeds, stems and skins are all sold to the animal feed industry. We extract the taste components, which become taste enhancers. We then extract the color and nutrients that make up the active ingredient portfolio that plays a huge role in the nutraceutical space. The fibers remain, which we let dry and sell as texture enhancers.”
By Anvisha Manral, with live reporting from Joshua Poole at IFT First 2024 in Chicago, US